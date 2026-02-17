A Southern Cross grower and Nuffield Scholar has been recognised as an emerging leader at WA’s premier grains industry and research conference. Grain farmer Callum Wesley was presented with the emerging leader award at the 2026 Grains and Research Development Update at Optus Stadium, in Perth, on Monday. The accolade recognises the outstanding contribution, dedication and commitment of individuals to communicating research outcomes to people working in the grains industry. Mr Wesley, a supporter of GRDC work examining low rainfall area canola establishment, said he was surprised, but honoured, to receive the award. “When you can achieve above-average yields with below-average rainfall, it emphasises how important research and adoption is, and this inspires me to keep pushing the envelope,” he said. Mr Wesley said he was eager to see and challenge the boundaries of water use efficiency — a main area of opportunity for grain production. “What excites me most is that we can continue to improve our water efficiency and do it with new technology that we haven’t seen before,” he said. GRDC Western Panel chair Gary Lang said Mr Wesley was a model of growers’ input in guiding research priorities and encouraging innovations.