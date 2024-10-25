With harvest kicking off, growers have been reminded of the importance of snail monitoring and control through several workshops held across southern WA. The Grains Research and Development Corporation funded the workshops, which were held in September across three days at six separate locations. The workshops were held from Beaumont, north of Esperance, to Perilup near Albany. GRDC spokesperson Luke Dawson said the sessions were held in areas affected by small pointed and round snails. “Grower feedback and recent snail monitoring research indicate snails are spreading beyond their traditional coastal habitats and expanding their range further inland,” he said. “Managing infestations requires costly methods, including baiting, mechanical control and stubble management, with some growers estimating snail management expenses as high as $80 per hectare. “Snail contamination in harvested grain is the main issue they’re facing, with some evidence of crop damage, particularly on emerging canola seedlings.” Mr Dawson said growers were often faced with the issue of contamination from snails, but crop damage was particularly evident on developing canola seeds. The University of Adelaide’s Dr Kym Perry and South Australian Research and Development Institute’s Dr Kate Muirhead spoke to local farmers during the workshops to explain the importance of snail monitoring. Dr Perry said the workshops garnered lot of interest from growers. “We are focused on finding new solutions for snails that work in the West, where the small pointed snail is the dominant pest,” he said. Snails can “hitchhike” to new areas by attaching themselves to vehicles and fodder, potentially creating major problems in years to come. “Managing snails successfully will always require an integrated approach, taking every opportunity to drive snail populations down,” Dr Perry said. “Timing and persistence are key.” Dr Perry said regional monitoring and expanding biocontrol would also play a vital role for growers plagued by the pests. “Every farming system is different and pest management must be tailored accordingly,” Dr Perry said.