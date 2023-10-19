In a major move to strengthen grain exports, Pulse Australia operations have come under the umbrella of Grains Research and Development Corporation initiative Grains Australia. Grains Australia chair Terry Enright said under the new merger his organisation would take on most technical functions previously under Pulse Australia’s jurisdiction, while Grain Producers Australia would also be able to manage permits for chemical use, and pulse trading standards would be managed by Grain Trade Australia. Mr Enright said the merger would be beneficial, especially for overseas exports. “Grains Australia is well-positioned to lead the delivery of critical services and functions for the Australian grains industry into the future, with pulses playing a critical role in farming systems as well as pioneering export markets such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Pulse Australia chair Georgia Aley said the merger was the natural next step for the organisation, which has been representing people in the industry for almost 30 years. “Pulse Australia has acted as a catalyst for the development of the Australian pulse industry, with Australian pulse growers producing about four million tonnes of pulses annually, double that of 10 years ago,” Ms Aley said. “Grains Australia is better resourced, funded and connected with government and industry and is able to leverage the weight of the full grains industry in delivering required outcomes for the pulse industry. “Under the merger, I am confident that pulse industry leadership will not only continue, but that Grains Australia will more efficiently and effectively deliver core functions for the Australian grains industry.”