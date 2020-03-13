Esperance grain grower Mic Fels is the new president of WAFarmers’ grains section, replacing York farmer Duncan Young at the lobby group’s annual conference today.

Williams grain grower Mark Fowler has been appointed vice president.

Mr Young has served as grains section president since 2015 and has been a vocal spokesman for grain growers in WA as a council member since 1999.

He announced his retirement as president at the WAFarmers annual conference today, but revealed he planned to remain on the council.

“I think after my five or six years, it is time for change and I openly said when I took on the role that I would only do it for five or six years and then let someone else step up,” Mr Young said.

“I think change is vital in leadership, or it becomes stale. I think the new incumbent, Mic Fels, is going to do a really good job, supported by Mark Fowler.

“They are two really good grain growers, and are passionate about representing grains in WA.”

Mr Young said he had a lot of help during his time on the council.

“I would really like to thank the council, and secondly and most importantly my executive… I have been really lucky to have a good executive that engages with me and makes my job a lot easier,” Mr Young said.

“It is their work behind the scenes that makes me do better. I would also like to thank our executive officer Jessica Wallace, for her work.

“She is someone not only recognised for her work in this state but at a national level.”

Mr Fels, who farms a 6000ha, 100 per cent controlled traffic farming cropping operation near Esperance, said he was honoured to take on the role and was a firm believer in the importance of advocacy.

He first joined the WAFarmers grains section in 2002.

“One of the big things I am passionate about is getting people to support advocacy rather than seeing it as a poor cousin of production,” he said.

Grains Research Development Corporation chairman John Woods congratulated Mr Young on his term.

“You have been an outstanding leader, very good to deal with,” he said.

“The relationship we have with WAFarmers and the grains section has been very good… it is very fluid and very open and transparent… Duncan always brings his best to the table.

“I look forward to working with Mic and Mark, under the stewardship of Jess.”

The WAFarmers livestock council also held its AGM today.

Kendenup farmer David Slade was reappointed livestock president and Harvey farmer Geoff Pearson was appointed vice president, after Esperance farmer John Wallace stepped down.

Read the full reports in next week’s Countryman.