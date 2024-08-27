Up-and-coming innovators in West Australian agriculture still have until next week to apply for a coveted spot in the 2025 evokeAG Groundbreakers Program.

Formerly called the Future Young Leaders Program, five successful applicants present their inventions or research at the Asia Pacific region’s premier agri-food tech event in Brisbane in February.

Among last year’s cohort was CSIRO postdoctoral researcher Katia Taylor, an agricultural microbiologist conducting field trials in wheat and canola crops near Young in rural NSW.

At 29, Ms Taylor is leading game-changing research into managing crop residues — plant material left after harvest — to address global challenges like food security and climate change.

Her work is uncovering new strategies for improving soil fertility, reducing stubble-borne diseases and mitigating carbon emissions.

Camera Icon Katia Taylor’s work is uncovering new strategies for improving soil fertility, reducing stubble-borne diseases and mitigating carbon emissions. Credit: AgriFutures Australia

“Everyone should apply for the Groundbreakers Program — it’s just such a great opportunity,” Ms Taylor told Countryman.

“I almost didn’t apply because I thought you had to be from an ag background — like having grown up on a farm — but that’s absolutely not the case.”

AgriFutures, the Federal Government agency which organises and funds evokeAG, is encouraging applicants “from all walks of life”.

Ms Taylor said the benefits were threefold.

“One was the opportunity to build lasting, meaningful connections with the other young people in the program, because so often in ag we’re siloed into our different subsectors,” she said.

“The other thing was the amazing mentoring that we got around developing our presentation and then, after the event, developing a strategy for how we leverage the connections that we made and what we do next in our careers.

“The third thing was being provided such a big platform to present my work to such a large, diverse audience.”

This year’s event, held at Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, attracted about 1600 delegates from 20 countries including farmers, startups, scientists and business leaders.

“People reach out to me all the time following that presentation and then I’ve made connections from that that I’m continuing to build on, which has been really phenomenal,” Ms Taylor said.

AgriFutures spokeswoman Harriet Mellish said the program was for “emerging changemakers” working on solutions to “diverse and complex sectoral challenges”.

“There are so many inspiring young minds in our food, fibre and fuel production systems,” she said.

“We want to help give them the skills, platform and network to share their ideas, innovations and research so we can continue to build a diverse and sustainable future for Australian agriculture.”

The Groundbreakers Program is open to Australian and New Zealand residents aged between 18 and 30.

Applications close on Monday, September 2.