A new national research project is exploring enhanced efficiency fertilisers to help grain growers improve nitrogen-use effectiveness and cut on-farm greenhouse gases. The University of Melbourne, with several other research partners, will spearhead the $17.33 million project, with the co-investment of the Grains Research and Development Corporation. GRDC managing directer Nigel Hart said the project was developed in response to grain-growers’ needs to manage input costs. “As an organisation investing on behalf of Australian grain growers, we are keenly aware of the pressures our sector is facing from high input costs, particularly for nitrogen,” he said. “There is a very real need to ensure we are using the most efficient fertilisers in the most efficient way.” EEF are formulations that aim to reduce nitrogen losses by synchronising the supply of fertiliser to the demands of the crop. “This research led by our partners at the University of Melbourne is critically important with the increasing need to understand and reduce emissions where we can as part of the long-term sustainability goals of farming operations and Australian agriculture more broadly,” Mr Hart said. University of Melbourne’s project lead Associate Professor Helen Suter said while a number of EEF technologies were commercially available, a lot was still unknown about EEF’s economic and environmental benefits. “Growers are looking for recommendations of what technologies work where, when, why and how, to make informed decisions about their nitrogen management strategies,” she said. “The project will establish a network of field trials across Australia in representative soils and cropping systems, where commercially available EEF technologies will be evaluated alongside conventional nitrogen fertilisers.”