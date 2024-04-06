Understanding the impact of “beneficial” invertebrates in Australian canola crops — including ladybeetles, lacewings, spiders, predator mites and parasitic wasps — is the subject of two new research projects worth $12 million. CSIRO and Cesar Australia are leading the studies with investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC). At least 30 species of invertebrate pests are known to attack canola crops, costing growers nationwide $54m a year on average over the past decade. GRDC crop protection manager west Georgia Megirian said to date, synthetic insecticides had been the primary means of controlling canola pests within broadacre agriculture. She said relying solely on this single method could escalate the risk of developing pesticide resistance and potentially harm the pest’s natural enemies. “Cultural practices and biological control are important aspects of integrated pest management,” Ms Megirian said. “Chemical interventions should be reserved as a last resort, applied only when necessary to prevent pests from reaching economically harmful levels.” The research will focus on enhancing the activity of beneficials in canola pests while addressing critical challenges such as market access, chemical regulation, and the increasing threat of insecticide resistance in canola production. The first project, dubbed Canola Allies, is worth $9.7m and will be led by the CSIRO in partnership with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Murdoch University, the NSW Department of Primary Industries, and the South Australian Research and Development Institute. CSIRO principal research scientist Sarina Macfadyen said beneficials could be instrumental in suppressing a range of pest populations and reducing the frequency and extent of damaging pest outbreaks. “Globally, about 35 per cent of crops are lost to pre-harvest pests (weeds, disease and invertebrate pests), even with the use of pesticides,” Dr Macfadyen said. Specific crop loss data for Australian systems is scarce but the threat posed by invertebrate pests changes across season, year, location, and crop type. Dr Macfaden said new knowledge, practices and tools to integrate beneficials into farming operations was needed. “Australian canola producers have an amazing diversity of beneficials on their properties and in the broader landscape which could be used more strategically to reduce crop losses,” she said. “The Canola Allies project... focuses on understanding their effects on key canola pests and developing tailored practices to conserve and enhance their populations.” The second project is worth $2.2m and will assess the ecological and economic benefits of controlling aphid pests with parasitoid wasps over four years. Cesar Australia will lead the project in partnership with Biological Services, Bugs for Bugs, Crop Capsules, and the University of Melbourne. Cesar Australia research scientist Luis Mata said the project aimed to gather crucial information to bolster growers’ confidence in incorporating beneficial insects into their pest management strategies. “This project is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of aphid parasitoid wasps in managing aphid infestations without the use of insecticides,” Dr Mata said. “It will also compare the results with the pest control levels achieved through conventional approaches, such as the application of broad-spectrum insecticides. “Importantly, the findings will be translated into practical, feasible, and economically beneficial management strategies and tools tailored for Australia’s grains industry.” Both projects are now under way, with results expected to be available to growers starting from 2027.