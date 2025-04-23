New research will aid Australian grain growers in better managing and mitigating soil water repellence and its impact on crops, saving them millions each year in reduced yield. The five-year, $3.9 million Grains Research and Development Corporation investment led by Murdoch University will explore the relationship between soil repellence and crop and pasture species, stubble and farming systems across different seasons and soil types. Project leader, Murdoch University Centre for Sustainable Farming Systems Professor David Henry, said the spatial and seasonal variations in soil water repellence create significant challenges for growers. He said there are gaps and issues in the existing amelioration and mitigation methods available for Australian growers the project will address, including the dependence on applying soil wetters each year, the “patchiness” of areas affected and the impact of stubble. “The project team will explore how common crop types (wheat, canola, barley, oats and pulses) as well as pasture species (ryegrass and clover) contribute to soil water repellence both within and across crop rotations,” he said. Field trials for the project will start this year across the country, including Geraldton and Wickepin. Research findings are expected to be available in 2026 and will be communicated to growers via GRDC, grower groups and agronomists.