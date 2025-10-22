Newdegate farmers say the doubling of their town’s permanent grain storage capacity with a new $20 million receival site will mean fewer trucks in the townsite this harvest. CBH Group is on the cusp of opening a new 190,000-tonne capacity receival site 2km east of town on the Newdegate-Ravensthorpe Road after starting work in April. It adds to Newdegate’s existing 55-year-old 200,000t permanent storage site 2.5km west of town and will replace two temporary storage facilities. CBH has already decommissioned one of the sites at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days grounds while another, north of town, is expected to close within two years. CBH Group chief operating officer Mick Daw said there would be 390,000t of permanent storage in Newdegate by harvest, a move welcomed by local farmers. “CBH’s Newdegate site upgrade is nearly complete and will be ready for harvest, which is a welcome expansion for the area,” he said. “The site upgrade will bring an extra 192,000t of permanent storage capacity to the region with five open bulkheads, one new sample hut and two additional weighbridges. “The expansion brings many benefits, including enhancing out loading and storage efficiency, and easing vehicle traffic through the town site.” Landgate documents show CBH bought the 34ha of property on 425173 Newdegate-Ravensthorpe Road from a local farming family for $430,000 in July 2023. The new site includes include five bulkheads, two 500-tonne-per-hour auger pit and conveyer loading systems, two drive-over-grid stackers and one spear sample hut. It also includes a manned entry weighbridge and an unmanned exit weighbridge, as well as a truck marshalling area. Newdegate is the biggest receival site in CBH’s Area 14, which stretches from Hyden in the north to Kojonup in the south-west of the area. In peak seasons, receivals have totalled more than 400,000t. The huge demand for grain led CBH Group to build a 92,000t temporary receival site at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days site nearly two decades ago. A letter penned by CBH to the Shire of Lake Grace in December revealed there was no more land available at the field days site — leading CBH to add 100,000t of emergency storage at a separate location 1.8km north of town. “Growers are currently delivering across three receival sites,” the letter said. “This current operating model is not sustainable nor supported by the Shire of Lake Grace and its community members.” The new site means CBH will now have receival sites east and west of the town, meaning truck drivers will no longer have to rumble through the town centre. Newdegate farmer Ashley McDonald described the new facility as “fantastic” and said it would make a big difference to farmers delivering and be safer for local schoolchildren. He urged CBH to consider building more storage in Newdegate, saying vast tracts of farmland were being turned into cropping as farmers moved away from sheep. “It should significantly reduce trucks through town, as we used to have to have trucks going past the school, which is a great thing for the schoolchildren,” he said. “Farmers are very happy to see the site finally open . . . but we hope in the future CBH’s storage will be increased to meet the demand.”