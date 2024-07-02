Nutrien Ag Solutions says it has struck a truce with the Fremantle Port Authority that will allow the fertiliser supplier to keep importing through its fire-ravaged Kwinana bulk jetty lot. The peace deal averts the need for a five-day Supreme Court hearing this month of a legal row triggered by the collapse of negotiations to renew a lease that expired on April 30. The terms of the settlement deal are not known, but it is understood it allows tenure for the importer while any future arrangements are hammered out. Nutrien gained an interim injunction against the FPA on April 29 preventing the State agency going through with a threat to evict the supplier and deem it trespasser after April 30. Nutrien claimed that the port authority’s attitude in lease talks changed after the main storage shed on its Kwinana lot was destroyed by a fire on February 9. The supplier’s WA boss Andrew Duperouzel said in a statement on Tuesday that the agreement gave “a welcome level of certainty as we work with farmers to plan for their future fertiliser needs”. The injunction hearing was to have commenced on July 15. Nutrien said the action would be discontinued.