Nutrien Ag Solutions has announced the construction of a new bulk fertiliser distribution centre, a $70 million investment that comes just nine months after a huge blaze ripped through the company’s Kwinana storage facility. The new distribution centre, expected to be in operation in 2026, will increase Nutrien Ag’s bulk granular fertiliser storage capacity by 20 per cent, with features such as three undercover outloads, 12 bulk storage bays, and twin blending lines. Premier Roger Cook and Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis both heralded the investment as a “vote of confidence” for WA agriculture. “Living in Kwinana, I know how important our major industrial area is, not only for jobs in the local community, but for our entire State economy,” Mr Cook said. “Following the fire at Nutrien Ag Solution’s existing facility earlier this year, this $70 million investment in a larger, state-of-the-art distribution centre is an important commitment to WA and Perth’s southern suburbs.” Ms Jarvis said global supply chain disruptions can pose challenges for transporting fertiliser into Australia, making this facility’s creation important for efficiency and reliability for both farmers and consumers. “Having a new facility like this, with 20 per cent more storage capacity will ensure that our farmers, whether they’re growing veggies for the domestic market, or grain to ship around the world, will have fertiliser when they need it, which is so vitally important.” Nutrien Ag Solutions managing director Kelly Freeman said the company will still supply farmers with fertiliser from the existing Kwinana site through the 2025 season. On February 9, Nutrien Ag’s Port Road bulk storage facility went up in flames during a 42C heatwave, destroying a conveyer belt system and significantly damaging the roof of a storage shed. Despite the damage, Nutrien Ag was still able to meet customer demands in the face of the 2024 growing season. “What we’re proud of is, when we look back since that event to today . . . we were able to serve, without disruption, to 100 per cent of our customer demands,” Mr Freeman said. “We were shipping from that facility safely within seven days of the event . . . fast forward nine months and we’re standing in front of what is a vacant land that will soon house Nutrien’s, and importantly WA’s, most efficient and most modern facility.” Nutrien Ag has partnered with Birchmead, a property investment, development and management business, to build the distribution centre at the Alumina Industrial Park, just 3km from the Kwinana plant. “The bulk fertiliser distribution centre represents a significant investment for the AIP and surrounding Rockingham Industrial Area, facilitating a positive economic impact for farmers, food production and local industry,” Birchmead head of investment Dax Foley said. “Birchmead is excited to support Nutrien AG Solutions with their new centre, achieving more efficient distribution and facilitating supply chain security for the agriculture sector.”