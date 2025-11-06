Pakistan approves GM canola imports from Australia

Australian farmers have secured a major trade breakthrough with Pakistan granting full market access for genetically modified canola just as WA’s busy grain export period ramps up. The move provides a new avenue for the popular crop — which is primarily exported from Australia cross Europe and Asia — and unlocking what industry believes could potentially be a multi-million-dollar market. Australia has long been a trusted supplier of canola to Pakistan, with non-GM canola exports reaching a substantial $506 million last financial year — making it one of the canola industry’s most important markets. The move is particularly important for WA farmers, with canola the third-biggest broadacre crop after wheat and barley — with more than 2 million tonnes produced each year and about 90 per cent of that exported. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins labelled it a “major win” for the nation’s farmers, and said it would provide new opportunities for food, feed and processing supply. “Pakistan is one of Australia’s top markets for canola, and expansion to GM canola unlocks new opportunities to export our world-class products,” she said. “Pakistan and Australia already share a robust trading partnership, and through this new market access, we’re strengthening the relationship between our two nations.” More than 1.73 million hectares of canola was planted across WA paddocks this year, with the State traditionally growing more canola than any other state and territory. Hectares have increased since the lifting of a moratorium on GM crops was lifted in WA in 2019, marking the end of the State’s long-standing opposition to the crop which entrenched itself in the agricultural sector in 2019. In the last year, about 46 per cent of Australian canola was genetically modified and all commercially approved varieties now approved for import into Pakistan. Ms Collins said it was the latest example of how the Albanese Government was working “tirelessly” to expand opportunities for the agriculture industry and to showcase its “world-class products on the international stage”. She said the Federal Government had notched up 31 market access achievements, opened 29 new markets, protected 81 markets in the face of trade threats, restored 17 markets where trade was lost, and made 104 improvements to existing markets. Australian agriculture, fisheries and forestry exports were valued at more than $80 billion in 2024-25, with the gross value of production increasing by 30 per cent in real terms throughout the past 20 years.