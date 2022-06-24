WAFarmers grains section’s outgoing president Mic Fels says CBH’s decision to run trains in the Esperance Port Zone for the first time in four years has reaped farmers in the area an additional $25 per tonne for their grain.

CBH started carting grain on rail in the Esperance Port Zone for the first time in four years earlier this year as a way to help shift more of the last harvest’s record tonnage.

The decision to operate trains from Grass Patch and Salmon Gums to the Esperance Port came after a backlash from its growers in December who claimed a lagging supply chain — including difficulty getting grain to port — were costing growers in the Zone money.

At the time, farmers said they were being offered $60/t less for APW, H2 and H1 classes of wheat to those in the Kwinana Port Zone.

CBH told growers the price difference was in part due to Esperance shipping slots largely being covered after it received a record 21.3mt harvest across its four port zones.

During a presentation at the WAFarmers conference on Friday, Mr Fels – who farms at Wittenoom Hills – said the return of trains had bolstered prices for growers by up to $25 per tonne.

“It’s a good problem to have, to have too much grain, but there is a lot of work being done in this space,” he said.

It was the first time farmers in the Esperance Port Zone – who harvested 4.18mt in 2021-22 – had access to rain since 2018 after CBH secured three extra fleets of trains.

The last of three fleets provided by CBH’s new rail services provider Aurizon was sent to the Esperance Port Zone to cart grain from Grass Patch and Salmon Gums.

Salmon Gums and Grass Patch are the only two bins in the zone equipped for grain on rail, with all of the others only suitable for or located along roads for trucking to the Esperance Port.

Mr Fels said he understood being able to access the port overnight would enable CBH to offer an additional 200,000 tonnes to its Esperance shipping stem, a figure CBH declined to confirm.

Mr Fels announced his retirement as grains section president at the conference, with Williams farmer Mark Fowler — the previous WAFarmers grains section vice president — announced his successor.