Seeding has started early and in earnest in WA, with farmers rolling tractors out of the shed to put in sheep feed and limit-testing plot trials after recent rain. Farmers Countryman spoke to at Dalwallinu, Bruce Rock and Williams had either started or were about to put crops in the ground within the week, hoping last week’s five-day heatwave would not stop them capitalising on the subsoil moisture previously on offer. Thunderstorms delivered falls of between 10mm and 87mm in early March, with falls of more than 20mm recorded from Wongan Hills all the way down to the Great Southern and Esperance. The biggest falls were near Albany, where some farms tipped up to 80mm out of the rain gauge. But farmers in Geraldton Port Zone and northern Wheatbelt are mostly still waiting for the season to break after a long, dry summer. Residents across WA braved a “severe heatwave” to hit last week, thanks to a slow-moving high pressure system to WA’s south and a stagnant trough near the west coast. Esperance farmer Matt Hill, pictured right, is busy prepping for seeding, with plans to start putting canola in April 14. In the Eastern Wheatbelt, Bruce Rock farmer Darren Kilminster put 170ha of vetch late in March — his earliest start to seeding sheep feed since 2021 when he started with lupins on March 28. He plans to now start seeding lupins before moving on to oats and canola early in April “It is the earliest we have started with sheep feed … but we wouldn’t mind a drop of rain to really get it going,” Mr Kilminster said. “We decided to start after getting 30mm to 55mm on the paddock we seeded the vetch on March 13. “We are feeling good, just hoping for more rain … and it would be a perfect start for us. But we are well aware there are parts of the State waiting for rain.” In the northern Wheatbelt, farmer-driven organisation The Liebe Group put in small plot trials of canola at Pithara on March 18. It is the fourth year the very early sowing canola trial has been held, with the Grains Research Development Corporation-funded project so far revealing the benefits of canola sown in late March and April — rather than May. “After receiving 50mm of rain at Pithara on March 13, we saw the opportunity to again look at early sowing of canola, pushing it a bit earlier than our previous year’s trials,” research and development coordinator Daenia Dundon said. “There hasn’t been a lot of early canola sowing research near Dalwallinu. “We are not going to irrigate it, to better understand risks such as heat stress and a drying soil profile on canola establishment.” The small plot trial will look at four varieties, with two sowing depths and two different sowing times, while a farmer-scale trial will investigate three sowing depths. Further south, Williams farmer Mark Fowler started his program a “little earlier” in the last week of March. “We always start on April 1, but we have a bigger program this year due to leasing more land so we are more determined to get started,” he said. The Fowlers have leased and added an extra 1100ha to their now-8000ha cropping program this year, with plans to put in a “standard” program of about 30 per cent canola and hay. The rest will be barley and oats. “We have moisture from a good rain in March, but we had a week of 37C and moisture will be either out of reach or wet and dry,” Mr Fowler said. “That is a complicated situation … you risk a patchy or staggered germination. We do everything to optimise our crops germination.” According to the BOM, it’s not uncommon for WA to have high temperatures in March but the forecast duration is unusual. WA experienced a severe six-day heatwave in 1985 when temperatures reached over 35 degrees in March, and a low intensity heatwave in 2011 in April.