A series of workshops held across the Great Southern, Wheatbelt and Mid West will help determine the “state of play” for farming communities in the face of a changing climate.

It is part of a multi-agency pilot to bolster drought resilience by developing localised Drought Resilience Plans for 16 local governments to manage future climate risks.

The shires of Broomehill-Tambellup, Chapman Valley, Cranbrook, Dumbleyung, Greater Geraldton, Gnowangerup, Jerramungup, Katanning, Kent, Kojonup, Kondinin, Kulin, Lake Grace, Northampton, Wagin and Woodanilling will be included.

Delivered by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Mid West, Wheatbelt and Great Southern Regional Development Commissions, plans are anticipated to be completed within the next two months.

Regional Drought Resilience Program Steering Committee chair and Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive officer Rob Cossart said the plans drew on scientific data, local knowledge and experience to provide an “evidence-based approach” to drought resilience.

“Climate vulnerability assessments for each region have been developed through stakeholder consultation and analysis of technical information,” he said.

“We have been working with local government, industry, grower groups, natural resource management organisations and the Aboriginal community to develop the plans.”

The pilot program falls under the Commonwealth Government’s Future Drought Fund Regional Drought Resilience Planning Program.

Mr Cossart said the plans would serve as a valuable resource to help communities identify climate impacts and consider “incremental, transitional and transformational opportunities”.

“The plans cover a range of issues and consider matters, such as climate risks, like fire, flood drought and frost, social and economic impacts, as well as the definition of drought in Western Australia and regional demographics,” he said.

“The initiative will also increase community understanding of climate resilience across social, environmental and economic strategic priorities.”