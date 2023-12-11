The State’s grain growers are celebrating after China publicly confirmed it had accepted shipments of Australian barley for the first time in three years, with WA farmers set to be the biggest winners.

It comes after the Asian powerhouse, which is the world’s biggest importer of the grain, lifted a crippling 80.5 per cent tariff on Australian barley in early August.

WAFarmers grains section president Mark Fowler, who farms at Williams, said the resumption of the trade would boost prices and create more demand for malt barley in particular.

“To have China back buying our barley, that puts upward pressure on price, and it gives us a more upward pressure on the malt spread,” he said.

“Generally we’ve had weak demand for malt over feed (barley) since China has been absent from our market, so we’re really delighted.

“(Historically) they’ve always been good customers when it comes to buying malt.”

Camera Icon WAFarmers grains section president Mark Fowler. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

The first shipment of WA barley since China lifted the tariff left the Kwinana Grain terminal on August 29.

It carried some 55,000 tonnes of Maximus malt barley bound for China.

Fresh data from China’s customs agency shows 314,000 tonnes of barley from Australia, valued at AU$139 million, has cleared customs between that first shipment in late August and the end of October.

It’s the first time officials have confirmed that Australian barley has arrived in China in more than three years.

The country slapped the hefty tariffs on Australian barley imports in May 2020.

Before then, the trade was worth almost $920m a year. The vast majority of these exports came from WA farmers.

Coorow farmer and WA Grains Group chair Alastair Falconer said it was “good news for WA grain growers”.

Camera Icon WA Grains Group president Alastair Falconer. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“The thing with China is that it seems to be a relatively higher paying market than the others,” he said.

“The only word of caution is that we really need to make sure that we look after the new markets we formed when China left.”

CBH Group chief executive Ben Macnamara said China was now expected to be the largest consumer of Australian barley in the coming financial year.

Camera Icon CBH chief executive Ben Macnamara. Credit: CBH Group / CBH Group

“China is now the largest importer of barley in the world, so the reopening of such a large market is an exciting opportunity for Western Australian growers,” he said.

“It’s also great news for customers in China, who now have the flexibility of repurchasing WA’s high-quality barley.”

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said it would be a “return to business-as-usual” after years of disruption.

“Better outcomes for farmers mean stronger regional communities, which is good for our country,” he said.

“Agricultural trade between countries benefits Australians and provides China’s large population with high-quality produce, which now includes barley.”

Over the past year, China has slowly eased trade impediments it imposed on a range of Australian goods in response to what it saw as diplomatic and political slights.

The only remaining imposts to be dealt with are fresh lobsters and some beef exports, while there is a five-month process in train aimed at resuming the wine trade.

“Trade relations with China are on a positive trajectory thanks to this Government’s mature approach to international relations,” Trade Minister Don Farrell said.

“The removal of duties on Australian barley by China in August was a much-needed shot in the arm for Australian farmers.

“I look forward to the removal of duties on Australian wine following the completion of a review by China, and I will continue to press for the re-entry into China of Australian live lobster and red meat.”