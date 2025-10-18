WA farming industry leaders say growers will eventually foot the bill for a breakdown in enterprise bargaining negotiations at the State’s largest grain terminal, where an indefinite lockout has been declared. The lockout resumption at Kwinana Grain Terminal follows the end of an extended cooling-off period recommended by the Fair Work Commissioner, who mediated the latest round of negotiations. CBH Group, the Maritime Union of Australia, and the Electrical Trade Union have been slugging it out over a pay increase since March, with wharfies resorting to a week-long strike after their pay was docked by 90 per cent following industrial action that began on August 24. CBH Group chief people officer Jacky Connolly said the decision to reinstate the lockout after the end of the cooling-off period was made with “careful deliberation”. CBH and union employees have met 24 times for bargaining meetings in an attempt to hammer out a new agreement. The lockout for all employees covered by the proposed agreement resumed at 5.30am on October 8 — with a alternative workforce installed at the terminal. Amid the battle between the unions and the grain exporter looms a bumper harvest — forecast at 25.4Mt between now and February, and challenging the largest-ever recorded crop of 26Mt in 2022. If over 20Mt are harvested it would be the fourth time in five years WA farmers have smashed what many previously thought was an unachievable target. Agrifood — wheat, canola seeds, and barley — is WA’s third largest export after minerals and energy, exporting 22.42Mt worth more than $22 million in 2024 alone. WAFarmers Grain Section president Mark Fowler said the lockout and strike could cause a backlog in the State’s storage capacity, and affect grain prices. “When you’re looking at one of the biggest harvests ever, it is obviously going to be key that you have all the bits of the supply chain working to the optimum — having strikes occurring now doesn’t bode well for when the supply chain is under pressure,” he said. The dollar value of the impact of the industrial actions is unknown — Mr Fowler and Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook said it would be a difficult figure to estimate. Mr Seabrook said the timing of the demands and actions of the unions was not entirely “unexpected”. “These people (the unions) know where the pinch point is, and they’ve decided to apply pressure to the best of their advantage, and I just feel sorry for the people in CBH . . . the unions have got them over a barrel,” he said. “CBH clearly understand that they know they’re fighting on behalf of growers.” Mr Seabrook said that “at the end of the day” WA farmers will be the ones to foot the bill from the industrial actions — a situation that does not “sit well with producers.” “These people are demanding increased terms and conditions when, in our situation, the price of grain is the same as it was 15 years ago,” he said. “They’re using competitive capacity in this marketplace to demand more, whereas producers are going to pay for it — they’re getting less every year for their grain.” CBH made an offer to increase the headline wage offer to the unions on October 3 — Countryman understands that all but three employees voted down that offer. More than 130 workers have been affected by the drawn out negotiations with CBH, which MUA WA branch secretary Will Tracey said also threatens the “timely handling” of a record harvest. “A number of issues remain in dispute, but the union was working in good faith to resolve these differences through negotiations,” he said.