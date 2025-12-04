The 2024-25 WA campdraft season is working through its extensive event calendar, with the annual Boar Swamp Campdraft bringing 880 entries to the Blythewood arena. The McLarty family host the annual three-day draft at their Blythewood cattle property near Pinjarra and this year the event, held from November 28-30, celebrated its 23rd anniversary. In 2013, the Boar Swamp Campdraft Club was formed to continue the success of this well-loved campdraft event. Club president and Waroona cattleman Eric Walmsley celebrated the longevity of the successful Blythewood arena by winning the Open 4 Open Draft, where the best riders and horses compete for top bragging rights. Mr Walmsley was honoured with a life membership for his service to the club — he was the inaugural president and has resumed the two-year role several times. “I was very humbled and proud to have dedicated my time to the sport of campdrafting — I take great enjoyment in helping to improve our young riders’ skills and opportunities,” he said. “We also have improved the facilities at the Blythewood event grounds and this year we dressed the arena with red river sand to improve the horse-riding performance.” Mr Walmsley rode his Australian Stock Horse cross Thoroughbred Bullzye for the two-round Open 4 Open Draft win, scoring 174 points. “Bullzye is a seasoned open horse that knows how to run cattle — very consistently,” the veteran campdrafter said. Collie horseman Jim Laverty, riding Quarter Horse Lynx Classic Cat, took out the three-round Open Draft competition on a total score of 269 points. Mr Laverty said his horse, bred from an imported US QH stallion, was in top form at Boar Swamp. “I contributed the win to the quality genetics behind the horse and my dedication to training — you get those rewarding and enjoyable rides with a lot of hard work,” he said. With about 35 campdrafting events held in WA throughout the financial year, this unique Australian sport, which combines skills of horse and rider with the challenge of working cattle, is creating a rich history along with a growing community. Campdrafts are conducted under the professional guidelines of either of the two organisations including the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association or the Australian Stockhorse Association. In this competitive sport, the horseback rider must first cut out one beast from the mob of cattle in a yard to block and turn it out and guide it through the outside course around two pegs before driving it through a two-peg gate. The judge then gives the rider a score out of a possible 100 points. A successful run requires rider skill and horsemanship, and great prestige is bestowed on the winning horse and rider combination. But in the words of Junior B Draft winner Jorgie Graham, 11, of Gingin, “campdrafting is a way to just have some fun with your horse in the safety of the soft ground arena”. Jorgie, the daughter of Angus and Bianca Graham, who manage the Cullalla Feedlot, are avid campdrafters. “It’s a great family sport with competitions for all ages and we all love to share in the pursuit of horsemanship and the social activities that come with it,” Bianca said. This year at Boar Swamp, the Youth Exchange Riders program brought NSW’s juvenile competitors Sybella Miller and Georgia Maben to WA to participate at the Boar Swamp Campdraft, both riding borrowed horses and performing brilliantly. BOAR SWAMP CAMPDRAFT RESULTS OPEN 4 OPEN DRAFT 1st: Eric Walmsley 2nd: Sam Caporn 3rd: Sedley Gibbs OPEN DRAFT 1st: Jim Laverty 2nd: Shanon Thompson 3rd: Alex Gibbs NOVICE A DRAFT 1st: Matt Herbert 2nd: Bianca Graham 3rd: Scott Lawrence NOVICE B DRAFT 1st: Darren Brennan 2nd: Ethan Ralston 3rd: Michael Percy 3rd: Matt Herbert MAIDEN DRAFT 1st: Michael Percy 2nd: Douglas Brown 3rd: Drew Gibbs 3rd: Guy Bennie JUVENILE A DRAFT 1st: Quinn Avins 2nd: Quinn Avins 3rd: Maddison Laverty JUVENILE B DRAFT 1st: Aiden Ralston 2nd: Levi Thompson 2nd: Sybella Miller JUVENILE C DRAFT 1st: Georgia Maben 2nd: Georgia Maben 3rd: Sybella Miller JUNIOR A DRAFT 1st: Connie Laverty 2nd: Lachlan Fitzgerald 3rd: Cadence Lawrence JUNIOR B DRAFT 1st: Jorgie Graham 2nd: Aria Walton 3rd: Charlie Roxburgh ENCOURAGEMENT DRAFT 1st: Clarie Mahony 2nd: Ashleigh Plaskett ‘3rd: Sarah Norton 2026 CALENDAR OF EVENTS SW ASH Branch Challenge: Jan 18-19 Mt Barker Campdraft & Challenge: Jan 24-26 GS ASH Branch Challenge: Feb 15-16 ARCRA WA ZONE Awards Night: Feb 15 Capel Campdraft & Challenge: Feb 20-23 Mayanup Campdraft: March 1-3 Southern Forests: March 7-9 ASH WA Stock Horse State Champs: March 14-16 Coolup Campdraft & Challenge: March 21-23 Williams Campdraft: March 29-30 Dardanup Campdraft: April 12-13 Munglinup Campdraft: April 19-20 Gingin: May 10-11 Fitzroy: June 19 - 22 Kimberley Stampede (Halls Creek): July 24-27 Kununurra: July 31 - 3 Aug Derby: Aug 7-10 Broome: Aug 13-15 Newman: Aug 26-27 Tom Price: Aug 29-30 Robe River: Sept 2-6th includes Rodeo Kennedy Range: Aug 21-23 Eneabba: Oct 11-12 Gingin: Oct 17-19