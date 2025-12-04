V&V Walsh releases $10-plus forward lamb contracts

One of WA’s major livestock processors V&V Walsh has released forward contracts of more than $10/kg for the supply of trade and supermarket lambs to its Bunbury abattoir over the Christmas and new year period. The company has launched a wide grid for the contracts, seeking 20kg-28kg hot score carcase weight lambs with a fat score range of 2-4. The price starts in the mid 1000¢/kg range in December and then moves higher into January and February. V&V Walsh general manager Brent Dancer said the Bunbury abattoir operated right through Christmas and new year, so required a consistent supply of fresh beef and lamb to meet the customer requirements of its retail clients. “We know we need to be competitive on price to encourage lamb suppliers to place lambs on feed and to sort up and truck lambs during the holiday period, so offering prices north of 1000¢/kg hopefully encourages that supply,” he said. “Nationally, lamb prices are in a downward trend as the late supply of lambs hits the east-coast market, whereas in WA supplies are starting to tighten in line with usual seasonal patterns.” “The wide 20-28kg grid we have released reflects the ongoing inquiry from a wide range of markets, both domestically and internationally.” Mr Dancer said V&V Walsh was in the market for store lambs to place on feed in the coming months as well. V&V Walsh extended its processing schedule to six days on three separate occasions in the late spring to accommodate additional numbers of lambs. It plans to do one more Saturday, if numbers permit, before Christmas. V&V Walsh head buyer Paul Gault said lambs were making up a greater proportion of the weekly processing schedule versus mutton as producers started to rebuild their breeding numbers. “The sell-off of older ewes we witnessed in 2023 and, to a lesser extent in 2024, is definitely in reverse with the current prices on offer, and that’s supported by recent ram sale results,” he said. “While that is impacting the supply of mutton sheep to our works at present, it will help future lamb supplies.. “And in the meantime, it is pleasing to see those producers that stuck with the industry are reaping the rewards of that decision.”