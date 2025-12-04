A Manjimup-bred Angus bull sold to a top of $21,000 at the Gandy family’s Annual Bull Sale which led off as the first beef seedstock sale of the new season. The sale, conducted by Elders on November 27 at the Boyanup Saleyards, offered 60 bulls that resulted in 49 sold for an average price of $7592. This was slightly down on last year when 43 bulls sold to a top of $20,000 and an average price of $7616. Elders Bunbury livestock agent Brad McDonnell said the bulls presented very well with good values on the top selections. “It was a good sale overall to start off the bull selling season that attracted a crowd of 44 registered buyers,” he said. Gandy Angus, established in 1986, has matured with its offering of sale bulls from both top-end AI sires and performance enriched homebred sires as reflected in this year’s sale. The 21-month-old 850kg sale topper, Gandy Wattle Street V215 out of dam Gandy Beast Mode S227 and offered as lot 18, sold to Gairdner commercial Angus producer Jarrad King as a first-time buyer of Gandy genetics. Mr King, who trades as Yerdinnup Farms, said he was chasing an outcross sire to put over about 50 Coonamble Paratrooper blood heifers. “I’m looking to breed some good commercial replacement females for our herd of 220 breeders,” he said. “I selected the bull for its carcase attributes and softness. “I was impressed with Wattle Street’s claw, angle, and leg Estimated Breeding Values figures and its high docility measurement.” Mr King, who sells steer calves into the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards, said he was increasing cattle numbers with a target of about 400 breeders in two years. “Cattle production complements our mixed farming enterprise,” he said. His top pick, Gandy Wattle Street V215, came with a good set of EBVs including +3.1 BW, and growth figures of +53, +98, and +119 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, plus a +45 for Docility. His EBV carcase measurement included +11.6 EMA, +1.5 IMF, and leg and feet structure figures included +0.30 Claw, +0.66 Angle, and +0.98 Leg. The $18,000 second top-priced bull, Gandy Alpine 38 Special V59 that weighed in at 872kg at 22-months of age and was offered as lot three, sold to return buyer Anthony McDonald, of Kuloomba Farming in Condingup. This bull measured in the top 1 per cent for EBV gestation length (-10.8) and was in the top 7 per cent for 400-day weight (+114), while also having top 1 per cent for leg and feet structure including Claw (+0.34) and Angle (+0.48). Mr McDonald runs a 50-year mixed cropping, sheep, and Angus cattle enterprise and was the underbidder on the sale-topper, Gandy V215. An $11,000 equal third top-priced bull, Gandy Wattle Street V148 that weighed in at 904kg and offered as lot five, sold to account B. & E. Marchetti, of Waroona, through Elders livestock agent Craig Martin. Continuing the excellent and consistent leg and feet structure of the Wattle Dale genetics, this bull’s ABV measurements included Claw (+0.44), Angle (+0.68) and Leg (+0.70). Mr Martin secured another Gandy Wattle Street son for the Marchetti family for $10,000. Yarloop-based cattle producers Oliver and Lorraine Venables secured four bulls for an average price of $6750 after kick starting their Leylands Beef enterprise this year. Their mission is to provide premium quality Black Angus beef as a paddock to plate service. “We were selecting good fleshy and deep bodied bulls with moderate mature cow weight to run with our herd of 550 breeders,” Mr Venables said. Repeat volume buyer Alcoa Farmlands manager Vaughn Byrd, assisted by stock hand Richard Gardiner, secured a total of 11 bulls for an average price of $5636. “We were selecting for bulls with good growth and milk qualities to put over cows and heifers,” Mr Byrd said. “The beef cattle market is making good money against rising input costs.” Gandy Angus will offer yearling Angus bulls at its autumn bull sale on April 9. GANDY ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 60 Sold: 49 Tope price: $21,000 Average: $7592