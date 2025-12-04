Cattle producers from a broad representation of WA’s premium beef growing regions were anxious to participate in the Gandy family’s Annual Angus Bull Sale.

The sale, conducted by Elders on November 27 at the Boyanup saleyards, attracted 44 registered buyers who secured 45 bulls, and support from AuctionsPlus online bidders secured another four bulls.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King called the bids that topped at $21,000 and an average price of $7592 for 49 bulls sold.

It was the first beef seedstock sale of the 2025-26 bull-selling season and visitors were keen to see what was on offer in the 60-bull catalogue.

Elders staff welcomed bull buyers back to Boyanup and assisted with client’s selections.

Livestock agent Brad McDonnell said the sale was a good success being the first of the season.

Camera Icon Harvey cattleman Brett Herring. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Dardanup beef cattle producer Trevor Scott and Donnybrook cattleman Chris Sharp. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Cranbrook producers Tracey and Siobhan Smith. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Manypeaks cattle producer Victoria Surridge with her daughter Penny Bennett, 13. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Manjimup-based Gandy Angus stud co-principal Kim Gandy, flanked by his daughters Lola, 15, and Romy, 13. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Perth-based Steven Gandy assisted with his family's bull sale. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman