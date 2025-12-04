Home
Search
thewest.com.au

Gandy Angus Bull Sale attracts premium beef interest

Headshot of Bob Garnant
Bob GarnantCountryman
Email Bob Garnant
Leschenault cattle producer Matt Horn, with Elgin cattleman Brad Cooper and his daughter Frankie, 12.
Camera IconLeschenault cattle producer Matt Horn, with Elgin cattleman Brad Cooper and his daughter Frankie, 12. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

Cattle producers from a broad representation of WA’s premium beef growing regions were anxious to participate in the Gandy family’s Annual Angus Bull Sale.

The sale, conducted by Elders on November 27 at the Boyanup saleyards, attracted 44 registered buyers who secured 45 bulls, and support from AuctionsPlus online bidders secured another four bulls.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King called the bids that topped at $21,000 and an average price of $7592 for 49 bulls sold.

It was the first beef seedstock sale of the 2025-26 bull-selling season and visitors were keen to see what was on offer in the 60-bull catalogue.

Elders staff welcomed bull buyers back to Boyanup and assisted with client’s selections.

Livestock agent Brad McDonnell said the sale was a good success being the first of the season.

Harvey cattleman Brett Herring.
Camera IconHarvey cattleman Brett Herring. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Dardanup beef cattle producer Trevor Scott and Donnybrook cattleman Chris Sharp.
Camera IconDardanup beef cattle producer Trevor Scott and Donnybrook cattleman Chris Sharp. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Cranbrook producers Tracey and Siobhan Smith.
Camera IconCranbrook producers Tracey and Siobhan Smith. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Manypeaks cattle producer Victoria Surridge with her daughter Penny Bennett, 13.
Camera IconManypeaks cattle producer Victoria Surridge with her daughter Penny Bennett, 13. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Manjimup-based Gandy Angus stud co-principal Kim Gandy, flanked by his daughters Lola, 15, and Romy, 13.
Camera IconManjimup-based Gandy Angus stud co-principal Kim Gandy, flanked by his daughters Lola, 15, and Romy, 13. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Perth-based Steven Gandy assisted with his family's bull sale.
Camera IconPerth-based Steven Gandy assisted with his family's bull sale. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Murdoch University students of veterinarian science included Rachel Lim, Phoebe Tan, and Sasha Lek.
Camera IconMurdoch University students of veterinarian science included Rachel Lim, Phoebe Tan, and Sasha Lek. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails