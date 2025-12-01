Veterinarian and managing director of The Livestock Collective, Dr Holly Ludeman, has called on the agriculture sector to confront complacency and actively foster trust with the broader Australian community. Speaking at the 2025 LIVEXchange conference in Perth last week, Dr Ludeman reflected on her career, from her role as a veterinarian at Emanuel Exports to founding The Livestock Collective in the wake of the legislated live sheep trade ban. LIVEXchange, held for the first time in Perth since 2017, ran across two days from November 26. The conference was a collaboration between the Australian Livestock Export Corporation and the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, with the WA Livestock Exporters’ Association hosting this year’s event. Dr Ludeman highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between the agricultural industry and the wider community through clear communication and education — a mission central to The Livestock Collective. “You can become complacent about people within the industry knowing enough to be able to support the industry,” she said. “We often criticise ourselves for talking in our echo chamber, but empowering ourselves to amplify knowledge and have the right knowledge — it’s actually been something that I think has been very effective.” When Dr Ludeman took the job with Emanuel Exports, the company was amid a public perception crisis over accusations of animal cruelty aboard one of their livestock carrier ships — the Awassi Express. More than 2000 sheep died aboard the carrier on a journey from Fremantle to the Middle East in 2017. Dr Ludeman said she found the nominal examination of the processes in place — and the gaps in industry communication — to be alarming when she entered the industry. “In the agriculture industry — and particularly live export — it was often that we weren’t looking close enough and we weren’t communicating well,” she said. “For me as a young vet coming into the industry, this was really alarming, because the industry was proactive and innovative, and actually really supportive. “I applied the skills and that problem solving nature that I had to suppose a different problem — and as a vet I took a job with an exporter at the centre of a crisis, and especially a public perception crisis.” The livestock export sector faced a trial by media, with Dr Ludeman saying the industry had lost the presumption of innocence as a result of the animal welfare allegations. “The detractors of our industry were loud and proud, had an emotional argument that was very easy for them to prompt a trial by media,” she said. “Those of us, like myself, working in the industry were getting on with what we were doing, getting on with what we were good at, and hoping that innocent until proven guilty would come to fruition — that common sense would prevail.” The Livestock Collective was borne out of that need to bridge the gap within the industry and with the wider community. Taking to social media the collective used short form, long form, and photos to educate and communicate about the industry itself, and provide an insight into the day-to-day operations of the sector. “The collective approach was really needed, where we had people from all parts of the supply chain that could all speak to their area of expertise with authenticity,” Dr Ludeman said. “A sense of urgency in a crisis was one thing which we don’t necessarily want to be in all the time. “But there was also a sense . . . to build competency of people not being able to not just be an excellent vet or stock person or stock agent, but also share that information before people.”