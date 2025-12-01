A long-awaited review that could lead to the ban of a popular farm chemical has been delayed a second time, with the Australian chemical regulator’s findings into paraquat now postponed until next year.

The move comes after a recent US study raised fresh questions about the chemical’s safety, prompting the APVMA to reassess potential risks, including its tendency to volatilise — a process that could make the herbicide drift and damage nearby crops.

The review, initially expected this year, had already been pushed back last year after an overwhelming response from stakeholders during a three-month public consultation.

Timeframes were further revised in December, shifting the release from mid-2025 to the final quarter of this year.

Paraquat, a non-selective herbicide that kills any plant it touches, is banned in the European Union.

In WA it is listed as a Schedule 7 poison and can only be purchased under licence.

In a statement, the APVMA said the extra time was needed to properly consider the US findings.

“Released on November 13, 2025, the updated review presents US EPA’s conclusion that there is greater uncertainty regarding the potential for paraquat to volatilise than previously considered,” the APVMA said.

“The APVMA is reviewing its assessments of the volatility of paraquat and ensuring we have appropriately taken into account any concerns raised in the updated review from the US EPA.

“This additional time will allow consideration of the updated review and, if necessary, refinements to the APVMA’s risk assessments.”

The APVMA’S review into the popular herbicide was first flagged in May 1995 when it was included in the priority review list published in the federal Gazette.

The proposed maximum usage rate of paraquat is 231g per hectare, per season, via boomspray exclusively on young seedling weeds.

A potential restriction on applying high levels or paraquat and diquat — including the banning of their use in automated spot-spraying systems — is under evaluation by the APVMA.

Paraquat is a non-discriminatory herbicide that works on any plant it comes into contact with instead of targeting a specific species.

It was the subject of an ABC Landline report last year where the use of the chemical was linked to Parkinson’s disease.

