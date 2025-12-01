York residents will take their decades-long fight against a “ticking time-bomb” rubbish tip development to the WA Parliament this week. The 136.8ha Great Southern Landfill proposal at Allawuna Farm by Alkina Holdings was given the green light by WA Environment Minister Matthew Swinbourne this month, sparking concerns among local farmers and residents. The project would take up to 250,000 tonnes of waste per year, mostly trucked from Perth. It would have a maximum lifespan of up to 28 years and a lifetime capacity of up to 5.6 million cubic metres. It was approved despite the Shire of York banning landfill developments under its local planning rules in 2018. Kay Davies, whose property neighbours the project site, said in a Facebook post labelled Mr Swinbourne’s decision to approval the “underhanded deal” went against overwhelming community opposition, and threatened farmland preservation and water security. “The proposal is not required from an existing airspace capacity, and its technology for waste management — already 14 years old — will be obsolete by the time that it actually is required,” she said. Ms Davies said the Minister had declined her attempts to meet and discuss the proposal or consult with community members. “This proposal will affect everyone using Great Eastern Highway, and is on the edge of the Mundaring Weir water catchment,” she said. “The site holds locations of considerable Aboriginal significance, but it appears that our Labor government only selectively cares about Aboriginal rights, when it suits them. Farmers and local residents, who have loudly opposed the project, are concerned about water contamination, Aboriginal cultural heritage sites being disregarded, the destruction of animal habitats, community safety and tourism and risks to agricultural biosecurity. The Shire of York said in a statement that the council and community were extremely disappointed in Ms Swinbourne’s decision after “consistently opposed” the project due to concerns about its “environmental, social and economic impacts”. “We will now carefully review the conditions of approval and consider what options are available to the Shire and the community,” the statement said. Central Wheatbelt MLA Lachlan Hunter slammed project’s approval as disgraceful and a blatant betrayal of the York community. “After years of sustained community backlash, countless submissions, rallies, petitions and meetings, Labor has arrogantly pushed ahead with turning York into a dumping ground for Perth’s rubbish,” he said. “This project is flawed from top to bottom.” Mr Hunter said the report from the Environmental Protection Agency highlighted “significant risks” if the tip were to be approved, including affecting black cockatoo habitats and the management of feral animals and vermin. He said the proposal had been waved through as though York was nothing more than a “convenient dumping site for metropolitan waste”. “I will not let York be treated as the rubbish bin of Perth,” Mr Hunter said. “The Wheatbelt deserves respect, not to be railroaded by a Labor Government more interested in pleasing metropolitan interests than protecting regional communities.” The approved site sits along Catchment Road and is bounded by Great Southern Highway to the north. To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/Stop40YearsOfPerthRubbishInYork