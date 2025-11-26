WA farmers are officially set to harvest a record grain crop of 26.62 million tonnes this season — smashing a record set in 2022 — despite recent rain and hail taking the shine off in some areas. The Grain Industry Association of WA’s most recent crop report has added a further 1.22Mt to its last estimate released in October. That report suggested 24.4Mt would be harvested — which would have come in just below the 2022 record of 26Mt. If the new estimate is achieve, it will mark the fourth time in five years that WA grain farmers have harvested a crop bigger than 20Mt. They first broke what was once considered an unachievable barrier in 2021. This year’s bumper harvest, which began on October 12, is being driven by an additional 500,000ha of crop planted compared to three years ago, as farmers continue to prioritise cropping over sheep. Solid growing season rainfall has also helped. GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond, an agronomist at York, said there was now little doubt WA’s grain farmers were in the thick of a record harvest. The main question now was “how big” the crop would be. At 26Mt, the total would pump about $8 billion into the State’s economy. That’s less than other years — when it has been worth as much as $11 billion — because grain prices are historically flat. He said while recent hail and some heavy rainfall had had a “significant impact” on farms hit by storm cells, the damage was unlikely to have a major effect on the State’s total tonnage harvested. “Early indications are that crops are yielding more than expected and in many parts... are well above pre-harvest estimates,” Mr Lamond said. “Mild temperatures in spring have pushed yields to record highs.... and areas where moisture was limited are still likely to hit recent averages.” WA’s grain-growing districts are split into four main areas, with farmers in the Esperance, Geraldton and Albany port zones expected to break records this year. The Kwinana port zone, WA’s biggest, is expected to harvest 10.99Mt of grain between October and February. The zone would not achieve a record as some parts had “not fared well” in rainfall terms, Mr Lamont said. Farmers in the Esperance port zone are about midway through harvesting a record 4.58 Mt of grain, up on a record 3.6 Mt set in the 2022‑23 season. A late start in the Geraldton port zone has not deterred farmers, who are on track to harvest about 4.5 Mt, up on a record 3.8 Mt, while farmers in the Albany port zone are on track to harvest a record 4.6 Mt, up on the previous record of 4.5 Mt. The amount of land cropped in WA has increased by about 15 per cent during the past four years, partially driven by the Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports. The amount of barley planted this year has also increased, with many farmers dropping canola in favour of barley, which yields about twice as much grain. Mr Lamond said barley and canola were the standout crops this harvest, delivering strong early yields across the State. Barley paddocks are averaging five tonnes per hectare with high retention and good protein, while canola oil content is in the high 40s, boosting crop value. WA’s grain harvest kicked off on October 12 with a 55-tonne delivery to CBH’s Chadwick site, with deliveries since flowing at Ravensthorpe and other nearby receival sites. Mr Lamond said new analytics technology showed the 2022 harvest could have been closer to 25.4Mt, rather than 26Mt. Overall, WA farmers are expected to harvest 13Mt of wheat, 7.47Mt of barley, 4.30Mt of canola, 917,500 tonnes of oats, 765,000t of lupins and 120,000t of pulses.