Australia’s biggest livestock export conference, LIVEXchange, has kicked off at Crown Perth for the first time since 2017 with an impressive speaker line-up of leading industry figures. The two-day conference kicked off on November 26, with a welcome from former LiveCorp chair Terry Enright, followed by current chair Troy Setter and a ministerial address from WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis. The conference is a joint venture between the Australian Livestock Export Corporation and the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, with the WA Livestock Exporters’ Association this year’s host chapter. About 400 stakeholders from across the cattle, sheep, and goat supply chains are expected to be drawn to the conference across the two day program. Keynote addresses will be delivered by former trade minister Andrew Robb and award-winning food scientist and Spud King Tony Galati. The live sheep export sector will be the focus for the first day of the conference, while day two will have a larger focus on the cattle export trade. Mr Setter said it was “quite fitting” the conference was being held at Crown Perth — likening the agriculture industry, and its supporting industries — as a casino. “Any of us that are in agriculture certainly know that when you’re producing the food or fibre, trading, shipping, exporting, importing, working in government — it’s a casino,” he said. “You’ve got to back yourself. “You’ve got to make a decision and get on with it . . . and live export and industries that we’re all in, and supporting industries — it’s absolutely like being at a casino.” A major industry to the Australian economy, livestock export brings in over $1 billion a year in revenue. “The benefits of this trade are national and international,” Mr Setter said. “The geopolitical value of live export to Australia is massive — it’s not just the dollars that make it a big impact. “The Australian agricultural industry that supports live export looks after about 50 per cent of Australia’s land mass.” Ms Jarvis reaffirmed her support for the live export industry, despite the Federal ban set to come into effect in 2028, saying: “as states we don’t always agree with our Federal colleagues”. “When Juliie Collins became Federal Ag Minister, one of the first things I did was ask her to come to Broome,” she said. “I took her on a tour of the export depot there that was owned by traditional owners, so she could understand the whole supply chain and informally deal with a number of cattle producers, just so she could understand the live export industry as it relates to beef.” In the 2024-25 financial year about 226,000 head of cattle were exported from WA, representing a $280 million contribution to the State economy and making up almost 30 per cent of the nation’s live cattle exports. “I think we have a lot to be excited about in the WA livestock sector, particularly in our northern beef industry, which continue to grow and increase its contribution to the State’s economy,” Ms Jarvis said.