WA’s grain harvest has kicked off with a 52 tonne delivery of lupins at CBH Group’s Yuna bin. The haul — from Jaidan Thompson’s East Yuna farm — was coincidentally delivered one year to the date CBH received last year’s first delivery. “We received our first delivery for Harvest 2023-24 — 52 tonnes of Lupin 1 delivered at CBH Yuna — with more on the way later today,” a CBH spokesman said on September 27. “Harvest last year started exactly one year to the day — that was a 37.22t load of CAG1 Canola delivered to Geraldton Terminal from the Hamersley Fairfield farm.” WA grain farmers are expected to reel in a 15Mt harvest this year after a bin bursting record of 26Mt last year that pumped $10 billion into the State’s economy. The revised figure, contained in the Grain Industry Association of WA’s latest crop report, was nearly 1.5Mt down on the August forecast of 16.96Mt and nearly 40 per cent lower than last year’s bumper harvest. GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond, an agronomist at York, said the harvest forecast could have been much worse. He said widespread rain that delivered falls of between 1mm and 60mm to grain growing areas about September 13 halted what would have been a much more “dramatic slide in potential” in areas near Geraldton and improved prospects for those in WA’s south.