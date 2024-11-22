WA growers are on their way to producing the third biggest crop on record despite below average rainfall across the State, according to the Grain Industry Association of WA’s latest crop report. The report, released today, revealed the State’s crop is expected to end up in the 18-19 million tonne range, a “remarkable” end result considering the poor start for many. Report author Michael Lamond said grain was coming off “at a record rate” for this time of year thanks to increased harvesting capacity, well-organised receival sites and good conditions. However, Mr Lamond said recent widespread rain has since hampered progress. KWINANA ZONE Grain yields have been better than expected in the Kwinana North Midlands area, with canola now yielding 1.6-2.2t/ha. Barley yields have been between 3.5t/ha around Wongan Hills and up to more than 5t/ha west of Moora. However, the Miling/Pithara region has been “particularly bad” with many barley and wheat crops “completely cooked” from the September heat. Wheat yields are been good so far, however, screenings are in the 10-20 per cent range in some paddocks and varieties. In the Kwinana South, grain yields of canola and barley to date are close to recent record averages. In the Kwinana North East, grain yields have also been better than expected with plenty of high protein wheat. GERALDTON ZONE Harvest is about halfway done for the region, with grain yields ranging from very poor on the lighter, lower water-holding capacity soils to very good on the heavier soils. Canola performed well on the heavy country, reaching up to 3t/ha in the western areas. However, this fell away to 1t/ha or less on sandplains further east. The barley has yielded well, but with overall very low retention levels. Lupin crops have ended up better than first predicted despite lacking pods in the spring. Timing of crop agronomy has been very important because of the shortened growing season. “Where growers were able to get nitrogen on when the crops needed it, and the weeds were controlled early, the grain yields have been very good,” Mr Lamond said. “Although where timing was a little out, grain yields have suffered.” Residual sub soil moisture reserves are already in place for next year’s crop. ESPERANCE ZONE Rain in August has had more impact than initially thought in assisting the crops to fill. Canola yields in the Central, Mallee and West region have performed better than predicted, with most in the 1.5t/ha range and up over 2t/ha depending on location. Dryer areas to the east are mainly in the 1t/ha range for canola. Barley crops in the “better areas” have been in the 2-4t/ha range. A lot of the region’s wheat crop is still to be harvested. The recent wet weather has hampered harvest for many in the region, however, the falls have been light and should not affect grain quality the same way it has done further north in the State. ALBANY ZONE Harvest is just getting under way in the Albany West region with only about one third of the canola in the bin. Yields have been at around 2-2.5t/ha and oil percentages have been in the high 40s. Only a small area of barley has been harvested so far. “The recent rain has been light, and while it may increase the incidence of germ end stain in barley, wheat quality should be unaffected,” Mr Lamond said. “The general comment by growers is that ‘everything is underinsured’ if these sorts of yields continue to come in.” The majority of the canola crops have been harvested in the Albany South region, with grain yields south of the Ranges being “exceptionally good”. The poor start held back early crop growth for North of the Ranges, however crops are still yielding more than expected. Small areas of harvest barely are yielding between 3-4t/ha. Hardly any wheat has been harvested.