Australia’s red meat industry has shattered export records in the 2024-25 financial year, as booming international demand and a reputation for premium quality sets new highs for beef, mutton, and lamb shipments. New data released by Meat and Livestock Australia shows the industry exported 1.4 million tonnes of beef and veal during the financial year — the highest annual volume ever recorded. Mutton exports also reached new heights, climbing to 256,104 tonnes, while lamb exports totalled 363,109 tonnes, making it the second-largest financial year for lamb exports on record. June 2025 capped off the year with a remarkable 134,593 tonnes of beef exported, the highest monthly volume in Australia’s history. That figure represents a 4 per cent increase from May, and a 27 per cent jump compared to June 2024. MLA managing director Michael Crowley said the results reflected the strength of global demand for Australia’s red meat sector. “Achieving record exports across both beef and sheepmeat in a single financial year is not just a milestone —it’s a reflection of Australia’s resilience and agility in a competitive global market,” he said. “We’ve seen double-digit growth in chilled and frozen exports, strong performance across both grassfed and grainfed beef, and significant increases in key markets like Mainland China, South Korea, and the United States. “These results are underpinned by the industry’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, as well as the strength of our trade relationships.” Total red meat exports in June 2025 reached 209,074 tonnes, 20 per cent higher than the same month last year. Chilled exports rose 11 per cent year-on-year to 44,715 tonnes, while frozen exports increased 22 per cent to 164,359 tonnes. Beef exports to the US were particularly strong, totalling 35,343 tonnes in June, 23 per cent higher than the same month last year. “Despite facing the 10 per cent-imposed tariff by the US, Australian red meat continues to command strong demand, enhanced by our international reputation for product quality, safety, and supply chain integrity,” Mr Crowley said. Other key markets also saw significant growth in June, including South Korea and South-East Asia which recorded increases of 16 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. Lamb exports in June totalled 32,437 tonnes, 4 per cent higher than June 2024 despite a seasonal dip from May. Exports to Greater China rose 53 per cent year-on-year, and exports to Canada jumped 93 per cent. Grainfed beef exports rose 29 per cent year-on-year to 39,886 tonnes, and grassfed exports climbed 26 per cent to 94,707 tonnes. “These figures show that Australia is maintaining its position as a global leader in red meat exports but expanding upon it,” Mr Crowley said. “With continued focus in sustainability, quality assurance, and strategic market access, Australia is well-positioned to build on this momentum through the second half of 2025 and beyond.”