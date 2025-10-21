WA farmers are feeling upbeat about this year’s hay season and market, as cutting wraps up across much of the Wheatbelt — even with recent rainfall causing delays in some areas. But growers say it remains “hard to gauge” the full scope of the season’s production, with minimal on-farm recording, carryover stock from last year, and uncertainty around whether more crops will be cut for hay. Northam farmer Brett Smith said it was likely WA’s hay production had wound back this year after a “fairly big hay year” in 2024. Mr Smith grows about 600ha of hay, 500ha of canola, 200ha of wheat, and 200ha of barley across 1500ha at his farm, retaining his hay product to stock feeders and stables. Mr Smith said his hay quality this year had improved from last year due to a lack of rainfall events during cutting season. “Our hay is really good, and that’s normally the case when we don’t get bigger yields, the quality seems to be better,” he said. “We haven’t had any rain events, so that definitely helps with the quality.” Grain Industry Association of WA estimates reveal the State’s farmers planted 403,500ha of oats this year, which included both oats for hay and grain, with the oat grain crop expected to produce about 857,000 tonnes this year. The latest report from the Australian Fodder Industry Association, published on October 3, stated prices for fodder in WA’s South West Land Division remained stable. Prices for cereal hay ranged from $230/tonne to $310/tonne, Lucerne between $400/tonne to $500/tonne, pasture hay between $300/tonne to $350/tonne, while straw priced the lowest at $130/tonne to $190/tonne. “For now, the region remains on track for average to above-average hay yields provided upcoming weather windows allow for timely cutting and curing,” the report said. AFIA director and Anspach Ag Contracting owner Rob Anspach said the hay season was about two to three weeks behind due to factors like waterlogging and weed control. “It’s rained, so anyone that’s got hay on the ground — not in bales — will probably have a little bit of weather damage on it,” he said. “Hay is slow . . . and just the weather conditions and the curing conditions for hay at the moment — what that rain does to the quality, time will tell.” WA farmers are in for a bumper grain harvest this year, with October estimates revised upwards to more than 25 million tonnes meaning the State’s farmers could challenge their record 26Mt harvest set in 2022. GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond said hay cutting was still under way across the State, making it “difficult to predict” the ratio of oats harvested for grain and cut to hay. “It is likely . . . it will be similar to past years,” he said. “However, with the increase in total area planted this year, total oat grain production will definitely be higher than it has been for many years.”