WA plant breeder InterGrain ramps up gene editing

WA’s leading cereal breeder InterGrain could release its first gene-edited wheat variety to growers within three to five years, as the company ramps up its push into the tech it says will become a key tool in farmers’ toolkits. InterGrain chief executive Tress Walmsley said wheat would be the company’s “launch product” for gene editing, with barley and other crop types also on the radar longer term. Describing gene editing as a natural evolution in plant breeding, Ms Walmsley said the technology had the potential to lift productivity by improving plant architecture and complex traits such as yield. “From our perspective, gene editing is another tool in growers’ toolkits as they pursue high-quality crops,” she said. Gene editing involves switching specific genes within a plant on or off, rather than inserting new genes from another species, as occurs with genetically modified organisms. Ms Walmsley likened the wheat genome to a textbook, where chromosomes were chapters, genes were sentences controlling specific traits, nucleotides were individual words, and harmful mutations were simply typos. InterGrain entered a strategic partnership in 2022 with US-based agtech company Inari, combining InterGrain’s breeding expertise with Inari’s gene-editing platform and artificial intelligence capability. Early work from the collaboration has shown promise for yield and sustainability benefits of between 10 and 15 per cent. Under the partnership, InterGrain sent wheat lines to the US, where gene editing was carried out before material was returned to Australia through quarantine. Seed was then bulked up locally, with large-scale plot trials under way in WA this season. In 2025, InterGrain established five WA trial sites, including at Carnamah and Mt Barker, to assess the gene-edited material at-scale. “Our Carnamah site has already been harvested and we’ve got our fingers crossed for the data,” Ms Walmsley said. “These trials have involved very intensive monitoring — head counts, individual head measurements — if we could measure it, we measured it.” The current phase of the Inari partnership marks the completion of a four-year initial program, which Ms Walmsley said had laid strong foundations for future development. While gene editing is often discussed alongside GMOs, Ms Walmsley said it was important not to frame the technologies as competing. In particular, gene editing would open up new opportunities for improving complex traits such as yield. “Both have a place in science,” Ms Walmsley said. “Where gene editing becomes really powerful, and this is the difference going forward — GMOs are generally inserting one gene.” She said Inari’s use of artificial intelligence had been a key driver behind the partnership. While InterGrain already had the freedom to operate and experiment with gene editing under Federal legislation, Ms Walmsley said recent changes in WA legislation were a positive step for the broader research sector. However, international market access remained the biggest hurdle. “Obviously, our challenge always remains international market regulations,” Ms Walmsley said. “So while we have freedom to operate here, we really have to keep an eye on what is happening in other locations around the world. “The biggest hurdle will be ensuring we have good market access and we have been able to work through any international regulatory processes we have to meet. “Overall, the trend is countries are becoming more accepting of gene editing. So we have seen in the past 12 months . . . there is a regulatory process just like Australia. “That is really good, so as long as a country has a process we can follow, we can work through that.”