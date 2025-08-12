WA’s hay and silage industry now has a stronger voice at the national table with Wannamal contractor Rob Anspach joining the Australian Fodder Industry Association board. Mr Anspach was elected during AFIA’s 26th Annual National Fodder Conference on the Gold Coast in July, where more than 180 delegates gathered to tackle the industry’s growing challenges and connect with the latest tech, research and policy. His appointment marks a milestone for the industry, as the first WA representative since 2023 when Calingiri hay grower Suzanne Woods stepped down. Mr Anspach brings more than 25 years of experience in fodder and agricultural contracting to his new role and said he was motivated by his peers to put his hand up to “give WA a voice”. “Everyone thinks fodder is just hay,” Mr Anspach said. “But silage and straw is just as important — especially in WA. “We’ve got contractors working from Esperance to Kununurra and feedlots across the state running on silage, hay and straw. Based on a 200ha property at Wannamal, north of Perth, Mr Anspach runs a mixed contracting business that supports farmers across WA with services including transport, earthmoving, manure spreading, hay and straw cutting, baling, and transporting. His contracting business services farmers and the rural community, supporting many businesses that utilise straw, including chicken farms, cattle feedlots, and piggeries. Mr Anspach also grows dual-purpose barley for grain and hay, with some of his land adjisted for sheep. He was previously the secretary of the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of WA and served on the producers council of the Grain Pool of WA. “The fodder industry has been good to us for 25–30 years,” Mr Anspach said. “I was encouraged to put my hand up and represent WA — it felt like the right time to give back.” The Australian Fodder Industry Association is the national, independent voice for the Australian fodder industry, connecting the whole industry “from seed to feed”. Mr Anspach joins new board members from across the country, including Darryl Boyd, Harry Divall, Mark Green, and former Chair Louis Kelly from New South Wales, Mark Harrison from Queensland, and chair Gavin Schuster from South Australia. Mr Schuster said the organisation’s new leadership and strong sponsor report would help boost member involvement, and support a range of local and personalised events across the country, as well as the organisation’s energy and focus. AFIA’s new industry marketing and engagement manager Vanessa Curtis said the event came at a critical time. “It’s been a hard year for producers. Weather and supply issues have hit the sector hard. This event gave people a chance to reconnect and prepare for what’s next.” AFIA recently launched regional ‘Hay Meetups’ to support local producers and build community, while a new member sub-committee has also been formed to guide strategy and bring more voices to the table.