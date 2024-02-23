Australian canola growers are being urged to stop using the herbicide haloxyfop if they want to maintain access into the European market, after the EU confirmed it would reduce maximum residue limits (MRL). From August 19, the MRL for haloxyfop on canola will be reduced from 0.2mg per kilogram to 0.005mg/kg. With some growers planning to sow early-season canola within weeks, the Grains Research and Development Corporation has advised the use of alternative weed control options. “Canola treated with haloxyfop in 2023-24 should not be delivered or received into the Australian grain handling system for canola segregations (grades) destined for export,” a GRDC spokesman said. “This change is necessary as, if delivered, it will jeopardise market access to the EU for Australian canola.” While haloxyfop remains a legally registered product in Australia, any future use on canola would result in a residue detection above the new EU MRL. “The post-harvest supply chain cannot mitigate the risk of any residues arising being above the expected new EU MRL,” GRDC said. The EU is the largest market for Australian canola, purchasing more than half of the country’s total canola exports in recent years. While there are other export markets, the intended market is generally not known when canola is received from growers. “As such, it is not possible to segregate canola receivals based on their intended destination, over and above the existing GM versus non-GM varieties,” the GRDC said. Alternative chemical actives that can be considered for canola include butroxydim (Factor), clethodim (Select), diclofop-methyl (Titan Diclofop-methyl), propaquizafop (Shogun), quizalofop-P-ethyl (Targa) and sethoxydim (Sertin). The EU is also set to lower MRLs for haloyxyfop on other crop types, including pulses. But because the EU is a relatively small market for pulses, the industry is confident export management systems will be sufficient to meet the new MRLs. However, growers have been advised to consult with their pulse grain trader before the use of haloxyfop.