What has been flagged to be WA’s biggest grain harvest has started early and in earnest with a 55 tonne canola delivery at CBH’s Geraldton Port Terminal today.

CBH announced this afternoon that the inaugural 2021-22 harvest had kicked off with the delivery direct from a farm at Dongara.

While the grain marketer and handler remained tight-lipped about which grower the grain belonged to, images provided by the co-operative showed a FLG truck being speared at the weighbridge.