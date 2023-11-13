Farmers’ harvest programs have been interrupted by plentiful rain, with between 10mm and 45mm falling across isolated parts of the Wheatbelt and Mid West overnight as a trough moved through.

The biggest falls of more than 20mm were recorded at Wongan Hills (35mm), Meckering (29mm), Kalannie (24mm), and Kellerberrin North (22mm) in the Central to Eastern Wheatbelt areas.

Falls of between 15mm and 20mm were recorded at Westonia (19mm), Mukinbudin (15mm), Trayning (18mm), Shackleton (15mm), and Buntine West (15mm), while nearby areas recorded between 5mm and 10mm.

Some farmers in the Wongan Hills are reported more than 43mm — with the town recording just 23mm this year — putting a dampener on harvesting efforts.

But croppers told Countryman they had been expecting a drop of spring rain around Melbourne Cup, on November 7.

Coorow and Wongan Hills grain grower Alastair Falconer said he hadn’t checked the rain gauge at Wongan Hills yet but across the rest of his farmland he’d received about 25mm during the past week.

Camera Icon WA Grains Group president and Coorow farmer Alistair Falconer. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

The break gave him time to do some repairs and maintenance on his harvester before starting up again.

“We usually have a bit of rain at some point (during harvest),” Mr Falconer said.

“Usually around Melbourne Cup time we get a bit.

“It will slow us down a day or two, depending on how much we get.”

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jessica Lingard attributed the rainfall to a trough moving through the areas, with the Bureau issuing a severe weather warning for the Gascoyne and Central West districts on Sunday, November 13.

Ms Lingard said the eastern side of the weather tough had created a “good spot for thunderstorms”.

The northern Wheatbelt was expected to dry out during the course of the week as the thunderstorms moved in a south easterly direction, lifting rainfall data in the eastern Wheatbelt and Great Southern regions.

Rhianne Elliott took to social media to share a picture of a flooded creek on her farm, saying 34.5mm had fallen in the Bindi-Ballidu area overnight to total 52mm for the week.

Other farmers reported similar results, with Kalannie farmer Stacey Hudson reporting 38mm between November 12 and 13, while Nicole West tipped 46mm of out her rainfall gauge at Mocardy, near Wongan Hills.

The rain comes after a relatively dry year for WA grain farmers, who are in the middle of bringing in a 14.95Mt harvest — well done on last year’s 26Mt record.

More than a dozen towns in WA’s grain growing areas are yet to crack 200mm for the year, including Goodlands (158mm), Perenjori (119mm), Three Springs (175mm), and Kalannie (167m).

RAINFALL RESULTS (November 12-13)

*According to DPIRD and BOM*

Beacon 11mm

Bencubbin 6.2mmm

Coorow 6mm

Dandaragan East 9.2mm

Ejanding 5mm

Goodlands 13mm

Kalannie 25mm

Kellerberrin 15.8mm

Latham 12mm

Meckering North 29mm

Moora 9mm

Morawa 4.8mm

Mukinbudin 15.8mm

New Norcia 11mm

Perenjori 8mm

Quairading 7.2mm

Shackleton 15.8mm

Stirlings South 5mm

Three Springs 3mm

Wagin 2.8mm

Westonia 18.2mm

Wongan Hills 25mm

Woodanilling 6mm