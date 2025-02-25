Australia’s biggest grains research organisation has unveiled a $47 million weed management initiative designed to help tackle an invasive issue costing farmers more than $4 billion a year. Some of the nation’s best researchers will put their heads together for the aptly-named Weed Management Initiative, a five-year program funded by the Grains Research Development Corporation and four universities. GRDC chair Sharon Starick, a South Australian grain grower, said weeds were one of the most most persistent and biggest challenges facing Australian farmers, who forked out on average $196 per hectare to manage the issue. Under the initiative, the GRDC will invest $25m to create regional nodes with strategic partnerships. A further $22m has been raised through co-contributions from the University of Western Australia, the University of Adelaide, Charles Sturt University and the University of Queensland. The five-and-a-half year initiative will bring together Australia’s leading weed experts to work on innovative, cutting-edge weed management research, development and extension across the four regional nodes. WA will have its own node, while South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria will share a southern region node, and two nodes will be set up across what GRDC has called the northern region, Queensland and NSW, to cater for summer and winter cropping systems. Mr Starick said the nodes would ensure both national collaboration and regional specificity. A total 20 weed research scientists will be engaged with the initiative and work under experienced node leads, while it will also allow 12 new PhD student scholarships to explore the weed management area further. Ms Starick said the Weed Management Initiative was a “critical investment” that built on three decades of weed-related research, development and extension with the aim of reducing the “financial burden” weed issues posed. “Conservatively, weeds impose an annual cost on growers of about $4.1 billion in lost production and control measures,” she said. “This equates to about $196 per hectare. “This financial burden is exacerbated by the rapid evolution of herbicide-resistant weeds, limited availability of new chemical control options, and shifting climatic conditions affecting weed distribution and frequency. “Investment in innovative, cutting-edge, integrated weed RD&E is crucial for the sustainability and profitability of Australian grain growers. “Not only will this initiative help reduce the economic impact of weeds on our farming systems, it will also foster a collaborative research environment capable of responding swiftly to emerging challenges.” Five programs will be delivered through the WMI that span the continuum of herbicide resistance from evolutionary dynamics to on the ground mitigation strategies, communications and extension along with capacity building and succession planning.