WA’s grain harvest forecast has risen by a “remarkable” 895,000 tonnes compared to a month ago, despite a lack of September rain putting a hard stop on the State’s total potential yield. With harvest now under way, the Grains Industry Association of WA has lifted its crop production estimate to just over 17.75MT — up from 16.86MT in September. GIWA October crop report author Michael Lamond said it was a “remarkable result” given a season characterised by very low rainfall, with the notable exception of the Geraldton region. As the growing season comes to a close, he said the finish had been “too quick” for many. And while rain in early October had helped later maturing wheat and canola crops, it arrived too late for most. “Disappointingly, grain yields will not reach the potential that was expected earlier in the spring, but this is not the case for all growers, as there are some excellent areas interspersed amongst the poorer areas,” Mr Lamond said. “The time of rainfall, together with soil type will be everything this year. “Regions that received rainfall at critical grain fill windows are going to yield substantially more than those that didn’t. “This has combined with subtle differences in soil types to result in significant variability in results within regions.” Mr Lamond said the lack of subsoil moisture at the start of the growing season meant regular top-ups were needed to ensure crops hit average yields. He said milder temperatures and rainfall had lifted grain yield potential for most regions of the State over the past month. “Much of the crop emerged late due to the absence of autumn rain and most of the wheat crop was way too green and flowered too late for a normal year,” Mr Lamond said. “Ironically these late crops, particularly the wheat, have benefited the most from the recent rain and despite most having already shed grain fill sites in the heads, the grain sites that remained are now filling well and will contribute to a rebound in tonnage from estimates a month ago. “Due to the wheat crops adjusting to the dry spring by dropping tillers and leaf area, the late rain will have a positive impact on grain size, and we may not see a large kick in screenings as was expected a few weeks ago.” Mr Lamond said the improvement in wheat crops would have the greatest impact on final tonnage for WA. Most barley crops were too advanced to benefit from the late rain and despite being less exposed to the dry September, a high proportion of the production would likely struggle to meet malting standards due to lower retention rates from the very dry grain fill period. “It is expected that canola crops will benefit a little from the late rain in the central and southern higher rainfall regions, and this is reflected in an increase in tonnage estimates in this report,” Mr Lamond said. “Lupin crops that did not get eaten by grubs have hung on and will yield more than estimated a month ago. “Oat tonnage for grain in the traditional oat growing regions is driven more by an increase in hectares rather than yield as whilst there are likely to be some very good yielding oat crops, there is a big dry hole from east of Narrogin down to Dumbleyung where a lot of the State’s oats are grown.”