Wickepin farmer Gary Lang has been announced as the next chair of the Grains Research and Development Corporation’s western region panel. He will take over from Darrin Lee, a Mid West grain grower who has held the role since 2018, in September. Over 42 years, Mr Lang, whose family celebrated a century of production last year, built the family farm up from a 1000ha Merino stud to a 5600ha cropping-focused business. GRDC board chair John Woods said Mr Lang, who joined the western region panel in 2020, brought a passion for the industry and “commitment to positive change” to the role. “Gary has been a significant and valued contributor, ensuring GRDC investments reflect the priorities of western region growers to deliver real impact on-farm,” Mr Woods said. “Gary’s passion for investing in research, his connections across the industry and his commitment to a sustainable and profitable grains sector will position him well to lead the western region panel.” Mr Lang has hosted research trials on-farm for 20 consecutive years, including GRDC National Variety Trials. He was a catalyst in initiating frost research relating to residual stubble and was a valued member of the GRDC National Frost Initiative steering committee. He is also a past president and life member of the Facey Group, having served in several committee roles at the grower group. Mr Lang paid tribute to Mr Lee, who he said had made a “significant contribution” to GRDC over the past decade. Mr Lee, who joined the western region panel in 2014, has been farming in WA’s northern agricultural region for more than 20 years, with property at Mingenew and Dongara. “Darrin’s easy-going leadership style has supported the panel to understand and consider the needs and priorities of growers when it comes to investing in RD&E (research, development and extension),” Mr Lang said. Mr Woods also thanked Mr Lee for his “leadership and insight”. “Darrin has had an influential role as western panel chair that has benefited GRDC and the grains industry more broadly,” Mr Woods said. As part of the new role, Mr Lang will also sit on GRDC’s national panel alongside the other GRDC regional panel chairs. He said he was looking forward supporting growers, their farming enterprises and the entire grains industry. “I’ve been fortunate to be involved in farming over many years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with growers, research partners and GRDC staff,” Mr Lang said. “It’s not my ideas but theirs that will take things forward.”