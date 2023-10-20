WA’s harvest forecast has been slashed by another 550,000 tonnes amid unseasonably hot conditions and a lack of spring rain, with the 14.95Mt prediction falling well short of last year’s record 26Mt yield.

The revised figure, contained in the Grain Industry Association of WA’s latest crop report, was three per cent down on the September forecast of 15.5Mt and nearly 43 per cent lower than last year’s bumper harvest.

GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond, an agronomist at York, said the “worst-case scenario” had eventuated across all grain growing regions.

“No further spring rain and unseasonably hot windy conditions did not allow any increase in the grain yield potential of the better crops, and pushed those crops that were already on the edge of crashing to drop further potential,” he said.

“Persistent hot temperatures, combined with windy days and no further falls of rain, have driven grain yields down in all regions of the State.”

This year’s harvest kicked off on September 27 with a 52t delivery of lupins at CBH Group’s Yuna bin.

Harvesting is now underway in WA’s central and northern grain growing regions, and has just started further south on early sown barley and canola crops.

Overall, most growers were reporting actual yields to be less than they looked when standing in the paddock, Mr Lamond said.

Camera Icon Grain Industry Association of WA crop report author Michael Lamond. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / RegionalHUB

“The hot temperatures and lack of sub-soil moisture during the final stages of grain fill has taken the top off the potential grain yields and reduced grain quality, with many crops now going to have issues with screenings,” he said.

“The one-off low rainfall event in early September appears to have helped crops in the central region avoid very high screenings, although this is not the case in the majority of the northern regions.”

Historically, 14.95Mt was still a “good result” considering the lower area planted, and the timing and volume of rainfall received.

On water use efficiency alone, total grain production would have been 30 per cent less 10 years ago.

Mr Lamond said growers who abandoned oaten hay when prices dropped had mostly replaced those paddocks with canola.

This has resulted in a major reduction in the area of oats destined for hay, particularly in WA’s traditional northern hay production areas and around the low rainfall eastern Lakes District.

“There was not a lot of area cut for hay this year and this is likely to remain the case even with greater access to export markets,” he said.

“Even with new season hay prices back up to the higher decile price ranges, the quick exit out of hay into other crops is not likely to flip to a quick return to hay in the near future, unless there is a significant canola price shock.”

There were also positive signs on the pulse marketing front, and though plantings were down in recent years, Mr Lamond said they had been a good fit agronomically.

The crop report forecast mixed results across WA’s grain-growing areas, with the Kwinana Port Zone — the biggest geographical area — on track to produce 6.3Mt.

Farmers in the Albany Port Zone were forecast to harvest 4.03Mt, while those in the Esperance Port Zone were expected to account for 3.02Mt.

Geraldton Port Zone was set to produce the smallest harvest at 1.6Mt.

The WA grain harvest was forecast to comprise 8.12Mt of wheat, 3.84Mt of barley, 2.22Mt of canola, 385,000t of oats, 320,000t of lupins and 64,000t of pulses.