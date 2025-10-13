An azure path has been paved for a boost to Australia’s $500 million blueberry industry and exports to Vietnam, with trade kicking off at the end of the year. The agreement, which came into effect last week and has been in the works since 2022, will also lead to the import of Vietnamese pomelos into Australia in a dual win for both countries. The new market access to Vietnam is set to be valued at about $4 million in the first year of trade, and about $22 million in five years. In the 2023-2024 financial year Australia exported 1085 tonnes of blueberries. Berries Australia welcomed the game-changing deal and said it provided an extra and new export pathway for Australian blueberry growers. “Vietnam market access presents a fantastic opportunity for the blueberry industry, as it has a growing middle class who actively seek out high-quality imported fresh fruit,” it said. “Vietnamese consumers have a well-established preference for branded, premium fruit with exceptional freshness and flavour aligning perfectly with Australia’s reputation for superior blueberry production. “Australian blueberry production has seen significant growth over the last 25 years from $24 million to $505 million — however, most produce is consumed domestically, so this will be a game changer for the sector. “Access to Vietnam offers Australian growers the opportunity to showcase their ultra-premium berries to an entirely new audience.” The deal follows the recent deal for apple exports to Canada in September and Bravo apple exports to China in July. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the trade deal demonstrated the quality of Australian produce strengthens the relationship with Vietnam. “Australia’s hardworking, innovative blueberry producers should be proud of the fruit they grow, which is sought after all around the world,” she said. “Since coming to government we have created a wave of new opportunities for our farmers and producers. “We will keep working tirelessly to expand opportunities for our farmers and producers to export our world-class products on the international stage.” Hort Innovation chief executive Brett Fifield also welcomed the new trade agreement which he said would provide a significant boost for the local blueberry industry. “The signing of this protocol is an important step forward, enhancing the industry’s competitiveness both internationally and domestically,” he said. “This new market access presents an opportunity to send our fruit into this key new market. “This opportunity with Vietnam mean see will see that number continue to grow and offers reason to be excited to the sector.”