Tinkering with the family’s growing program proved crucial in Matt Borg producing bigger and better produce.

Mr Borg and son Joseph have nectarine and peach trees at their 12ha Carradale property at Jarrahdale in the Perth hills, with apples accounting for about 20 per cent of their production.

The Borgs also grow some avocados and roses.

After previously adopting a trellising system, the trees are now based on a vase-growing structure, with 4.5m row widths and tree spacing gradually reducing from 3m to 2.5m.

Mirco Bros sales manager Rob Illiano introduced the Borg family to the Haifa Group’s water soluble fertilisers several years ago, with the products now a staple in their growing program.

Mr Borg said the change had improved produce growth.

“We use a high N (nitrogen) Poly-Feed as well as a high K (potassium) and low N Poly-Feed and we have had good results,” he said.

“We also do some foliar spray applications with Poly-Feed and liquid K, mainly for colour at the end.

“They are going right through the trees and into the root system.

“It gives us a better finish. When we need to push the fruit size, we can do that with Poly-Feed.”

Mr Illiano added growers were seeing results, with bigger fruit.

“With these products, they are confident they can get the high yields and quality. They can get more fruit into the premium sizes,” he said.