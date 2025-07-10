Ord Valley farmers Melanie and Matt Gray are gearing up for their first significant cotton production year, coinciding with the opening of the new Kununurra Cotton Gin, which will be a gamechanger for local growers. Watermelon and pumpkins are just two of the main crops the second-generation farmers grow in the Ord Valley, renowned for its abundance of sunlight, water, and fertile soils. Ceres Farm was originally established in 1994, and Matt and Melanie took over the farm in 2011. With the support of NAB, the Grays recently invested in a new farm, doubling the size of their operation to 700 hectares. “That expansion has allowed us to grow more crops that complement each other as a rotation,” Matt says. In addition to premium fruit and vegetables, the Grays also grow maize, sorghum, sunflowers and have diversified into cotton. “Cotton is one of the most water efficient crops we grow, and it is a fantastic rotation crop for horticulture,” Matt said. “We grow cotton for two years, corn for one year, then watermelons or pumpkin for a year, so it’s a four-year rotation for each paddock.” Ceres Farm supplies domestic markets throughout Australia, with produce picked and packed on the same day, then distributed within 24 hours to ensure fresh fruit quality. The Grays first started growing cotton in trials with the CSIRO in 2017, but this will be their first significant cotton production year. It comes as Ord farmers prepare to celebrate the opening of the town’s new cotton gin in early August, saving considerable freight costs after previously trucking cotton to Dalby in Queensland and Katherine in the Northern Territory for processing. “Up until this year, transport has been our biggest challenge,” Melanie said. “But with the opening of the new gin . . . we have the confidence to increase our growing area and reduce our environmental footprint at the same time.” The Federal Government’s decision in January to give Wyndham Port First Point of Entry status will also further open opportunities for the local farming community. Traditionally, local farmers have only exported corn out of Wyndham. The First Point of Entry Status means farmers like the Grays will be able to import and export containerised goods at Wyndham Port. “For cotton this means it will shorten the turnaround times, and make our cotton more competitive in international markets — particularly across Asia where demand is growing,” Melanie said.