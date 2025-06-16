Nicole Giblett will be thinking of the thousands of incredible women working in Australia’s $17 billion horticulture industry when she takes to the stage to accept a national award later this year. The steadfast force behind Manjimup’s iconic Newton Orchards was this month named Apple and Pear Australia’s Woman in Agriculture after earlier being named one of the finalists in the iconic awards. She will accept the award at a special presentation in Goulburn Valley on August 4. The prestigious accolade recognises not only those that contribute to the horticulture industry but who help shape it. The award came as a surprise to Ms Giblett, who was nominated by two of her “inspiring” female peers, one being a former colleague and another an industry executive. She said WA’s isolation had created a “tight network” of female industry leaders, with some of her industry peers including those working across her sector as well as other parts of agriculture more broadly. “The best thing about being a woman in horticulture is working with other women in horticulture,” she said. “There are a lot of unsung heroes in agriculture in general ... so women who have traditionally worked behind the scenes but are now a little more visible. “I know there are a lot of incredible women that keep their businesses ticking that won’t be nominated for an award. “It’s never about the one person winning the award ... but about everyone else.” For years, Ms Giblett has quietly but powerfully led Newton Orchards through change, challenge and growth, continuing the legacy of her grandfather George Newton and his brother Harold. She farms with her brother Michael and her father Harvey, who together have dedicated their lives to growing a variety of fruit — with a current focus on apples, avocadoes and cherries. Ms Giblett returned to her family farm in 2008, continuing the business her family started in 1929. She has since spearheaded the success of Newton Orchards’ brand development, promotion and marketing. But a big part of her role, and part of her drive, is providing “worthy employment for worthy people”. “Horticulture is so labour-intensive; we have 100 people working in our business,” she said. “I love in my business and industry that people are so passionate and connected. “There is a lot of authenticity and there are a lot of genuine people.” In a statement posted to the Newton Orchards Facebook page, her colleagues wrote that her leadership was “not about being the loudest voice in the room but about listening, backing people, standing firm in her values”. Ms Giblett has in prior years held a number of hats in WA’s horticulture industry, working with Fruit West Co-operative, being a founding member of Buy West Eat Best and helping to establish the Southern Forests Food Council in its formative years. She is currently steadfastly focused on her family business, running four farms across the Manjimup area and also picking, packing and storing apples on behalf of several small to medium growers. Ms Giblett was also among a group of 12 high-calibre finalists for the Women in Horticulture category at Hort Connections’ recent Horticulture Awards for Excellence, which were presented in Brisbane on June 6. It was the second time Ms Giblett has won big at Apple and Pear Australia Limited’s annual Awards for Excellence after being named Marketer of the Year in 2022, while her father in 2019 won the Lifetime Achievement Award.