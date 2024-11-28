An exotic fruit fly has been detected in Perth’s southern suburbs, triggering a rapid biosecurity response from authorities. The Queensland fruit fly — an invasive pest which attacks more than 300 types of fruits and vegetables — was detected last week in both Willagee and Palmyra. Several male Qfly were found in surveillance traps placed by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development as part of the State’s early warning biosecurity system. DPIRD chief plant biosecurity officer Vincent Lanoiselet said the State Government authority was moving quickly to inspect host plants and baiting street trees. “The department’s widespread Qfly surveillance program has proven to be an effective means of early detection and the best chance of eradication,” he said. “We have successfully eradicated Queensland fruit fly nine times from the Perth metropolitan area since the 1980s.” A DPIRD spokesperson told PerthNow this week that tracing the source of the Qfly “can be difficult”. They said extra traps had been deployed to where the Qfly was detected, adding to a permanent grid of more than 2000 traps across the Perth metropolitan, south west and the Ord River Irrigation area near Kununurra. “As part of the eradication campaign, DPIRD staff will visit residents and businesses in the affected area to apply bait, install traps and inspect fruit trees for signs of Qfly,” they said. “The community’s cooperation is vital to help ensure an efficient and effective eradication response to protect WA’s horticulture industry, home and public gardens.” DPIRD is asking people to keep an eye out for Qfly, which are six to eight millimetres long, with red-brownish bodies with yellow patches, a dark brown abdomen and clear wings. Reports of suspected Qfly sightings can be made to the pest and disease information service on 9368 3080, via the MyPestGuide Reporter or website.