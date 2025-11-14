Spud King Tony Galati has forked out $14 million in a deal to nab two major Manjimup orchards in his plan to secure local produce for slated-to-open regional stores. The buying of the two orchards come as the spud empire looks to secure locally-grown produce for their regional stores, including a store in Kalgoorlie set to open in November, and stores in Albany and Geraldton planned for next year. The dual-orchard purchase follows a eight per cent revenue rise to $649 million for the 12 months to June 2025 — a record bumper figure for the company, beating Coles and Woolworths in growth. The O’Connor-based retailer saw profit climb from $3 million to $14.1 million, while keeping costs down through owning much of its supply chain such as freight and farms. Speaking to ABC Mr Galati said the takeover of the orchids was to secure fresh produce supply for future regional stores “We’ve taken ownership of one of the farms and will settle the second next month,” he said. “It’s about ensuring we can offer top quality apples and avocados at fair prices, all year round.” The Guadagnino family owned one orchard while the other was owned by Strategic AG, an investment firm and managed by Redland Fruit — it runs three other orchards in the South West region. VegetablesWA chief executive Paul Spackman said the purchase by Mr Galati was a welcome move for local growers who are looking to exit the industry while enabling it to continue. “They’re going to continue to crop and grow, and to produce vegetables and fruit for the community is good thing,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for someone else to come in if someone is going to leave — which is understandable — as long as the farm continues on and continues to produce fruit and vegetable for WA’s food security. “It can only be a good thing for both the State and the community.” The orchards produce apple varieties such as Bravo, Pink Lady, Gala, Golden Delicious, and Granny Smith, along with pears, avocados, and stone fruit. Shire of Manjimup president Donelle Buegge welcomed the continued investment in the South Western community and its horticulture industry. “It’s great to see Mr Galati’s further investment into horticulture in the Manjimup Shire,” she said. “Mr Galati has been a significant employer in Manjimup and the confidence he sees in our area is heartening.”