WA apple growers plan to start sending their unique Bravo apples — branded as Soluna internationally — to China next year after the finalisation of a milestone trade market access deal. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Li Qiang witnessed the ceremonial signing of a new biosecurity protocol this week, with industry now hoping to send the first shipment of apples from Australia to China in May. The new market access is set to benefit apple growers by providing access to a new, high-value export market while also maintaining a sustainable supply of high-quality apples to Australian consumers. Initial plans include to focus on exporting WA’s high value Bravo apples, which are marketed to overseas customers by WA Farm Direct under the brand name Soluna. The apple variety has already experienced huge export success in a range of markets — including the Middle East — with exports growing significantly since the first to Singapore in 2017. WA Farm Direct commercialisation manager Sean Engelbrecht said Soluna had been commercialised with a “global consumer in mind” — and China was the perfect target market. “China is a dynamic, high-value market with discerning consumers who value quality and consistency,” Sean said. “We believe Soluna apples will resonate strongly with Chinese consumers seeking premium fresh produce that delivers on health, taste and presentation. “They are sweet with a balanced palette which is flavour-forward, eye-catching and grown to the highest horticultural standards.” China is Australia’s largest export market for agriculture, fisheries and forestry products, worth $16 billion in 2024 and Australia’s apple industry is one of the nation’s largest domestic horticultural industries. But while Tasmanian growers have had access to China since 2010, the rest of the country has not. Soluna has carved out a strong presence among quality-driven retailers and wholesalers in Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Middle East, and beyond. Its long post-harvest shelf life, supported by robust cold-chain systems, makes it ideally suited to international markets. Fruit West Cooperative, the Australian commercial rights holder of ANABP 01 or Soluna, welcomed the news. “This is an exciting development for the Soluna brand,” said Fruit West Co-operative chair Ann Lyster said. “The opening of the Chinese market validates the years of export and commercialisation efforts behind this variety.” Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said it was a fantastic outcome for the Australian apple industry and for Chinese consumers at a time the Labor Government was focused on restoring trade with China. It marks another step forward in repairing the trade relationship following years of tensions and tariffs, with Australia successfully resuming around $20 billion worth of exports — including lobster, wine and barley — in recent years. “The finalisation of market access is a significant milestone for the apple industry and for the Australia-China trading relationship,” Ms Collins said. “The Chinese market offers strong export growth potential for Australian producers with a large consumer base and premium price points for high-quality branded products. “This outcome will support our agricultural industry to grow toward a $100 billion sector, and the Australian horticultural sector to meet its target of $20 billion by 2030.” Pomewest executive manager Nardia Stacy said industry had a “strategic goal” of increasing exports by 15 percent by 2030. “We view the Soluna brand as a promising flagship variety that could help us achieve this target,” she said. “This export agreement opens a new market, increases demand for WA apples, enhances production, and supports regional development, ensuring sustainability for the local industry.” The Bravo apple has been sold in Australian supermarkets for several years after first being commercially planted in Manjimup eight years ago, with export markets growing to $1.7m per year in just three short years. The majority of WA and Australian apples are consumed domestically, but the Soluna brand has experienced huge export success in recent years — gaining traction particularly in the Middle East and Asia. The world’s biggest exporters of fresh apples are Italy, United States of America, mainland China, New Zealand and Chile.