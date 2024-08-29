WA’s $3 billion horticulture industry is on alert after a highly infectious tomato virus was detected in Australia for the first time, with two confirmed cases north of Adelaide. Tomato brown rugose fruit virus was last week confirmed at two properties in the Northern Adelaide Plains region which are under quarantine as South Australian authorities work to stop the spread. WA’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is also closely monitoring the situation. DPIRD chief plant biosecurity officer Vincent Lanoiselet said any consignments of host fruit and packaging from the infected properties would be quarantined upon arrival in WA. “While there is no evidence to indicate the virus has spread from the impacted properties, it is important for all producers to examine their on-farm biosecurity,” Dr Lanoiselet. “Tomato brown rugose fruit virus is highly infectious and can significantly reduce yields in tomato, chilli and capsicum crops.” Symptoms of the disease in tomato and capsicum include yellow spots, brown wrinkled patches, and deformed or uneven ripening. Leaves can appear with mottling or mosaic patterning, deformation, puckering and wilting. “This is the first time tomato brown rugose fruit virus has been confirmed in Australia,” Dr Lanoiselet said. Producers in WA are being urged to minimise the risk of introducing the exotic disease by ensuring staff and visitors comply with on-site biosecurity and hygiene practices. These include monitoring for symptoms, avoiding unnecessary visits and contact with crops, reducing equipment and materials shared between facilities, and disinfecting tools, propagating material and equipment. Producers are also advised to only use seed that has been tested for the virus. Any suspected cases should be reported to the Pest and Disease Information Service via padis@dpird.wa.gov.au or by phoning (08) 9368 3080. Sightings can also be reported via DPIRD’s MyPestGuide Reporter app.