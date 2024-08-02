WA sheep producers can cut back on their supplementary feeding by up to 30 per cent after growing saltbush for six months, a Katanning Research Station trial has found. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development researchers planted Anameka saltbush seedlings on a 70ha site with moderate salinity in September 2023. Half a year later, Merino weaners rotationally grazed the site for six weeks, until there was 10-20 per cent of leaf material remaining. DPIRD senior research scientist John Paul Collins said the Anameka saltbush helped fill the autumn feed gap, despite the dry seasonal conditions in 2023-24, which ran for longer than usual. “The site was sown at about 600 plants per hectare in twin rows, 3m apart at a spacing of two and a half metres, with an inter-row width of 10m,” Mr Collins said. “The saltbush flourished on the site, tapping into the water table to grow to a height of about 0.5m at an 80-90 per cent survival rate, despite no further rainfall being received after it was planted.” Researchers also direct-seeded old man and river saltbush to a further 15ha of salt-affected area on the station last September. These types of saltbush produced between half a tonne to one tonne worth of edible dry matter per hectare. “The saltbush provided about 30 per cent of the flock’s daily feed intake, partially replacing the cost of the pellets that would otherwise be required,” Mr Collins said. “Saltbush is also high in protein and vitamin E, providing additional nutritional benefits. “The saltbush also enabled the department to defer grazing pasture paddocks to aid establishment, while also preserving ground cover.” Mr Collins said the saltbush seeding option required “significant initial financial commitment,” but it would help producers save on supplementary feeding costs. “It has also been a great investment in the future of the site,” he said.