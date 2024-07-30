Billboards calling for city dwellers to “stand with farmers” have made their debut in Perth as a grassroots campaign to save the live sheep trade steps up its fight against the Albanese Government. Keep the Sheep has erected three billboards across Perth, with one each in Midvale, Bassendean and Como. Campaign spokesperson Ben Sutherland said the billboards demonstrated how important the live export issue was, not only to country people, but to city residents as well. “We know people are passionate, and it’s great to be able to share the message in the city that people want to stand with our regional communities against this unfair ban,” he said. “There is also letterboxing taking place around Perth, in the seat of Hasluck, and we welcome volunteers to join us this weekend.” Mr Sutherland encouraged people to support the campaign by taking selfies with the billboards and sharing the photos on social media. “We want to see your best selfies with the billboards and keep sharing the message that the community stands with farmers, truckies and shearers,” he said. On July 1, the Albanese Government passed legislation to shut down the export of live sheep by sea from May 2028. The Coalition has vowed to scrap the policy if it wins the upcoming Federal election.