Australia experienced a significant increase in live sheep exports in recent years, however, while export volumes rose, the trade’s value actually shrunk, according to a report by independent market analysis service Episode Three. In light of the announcement to ban live sheep exports by May 2028, Episode Three looked at WA’s live sheep export industry in relation to its competing nations, and noted the 30 per cent rise in Australian live sheep exports in 2023. “It’s great that Australia increased its volume of exports last year, especially after years of export declines,” report author Andrew Whitelaw said. The countries with the most significant volume changes to exports in recent years were Australia, with its 30 per cent increase, and Georgia, which increased its own trade volumes by 74 per cent. The report identified Spain, Jordan and Romania and as the countries currently “dominating” the world’s live export trade. However, Mr Whitelaw said it was important to remember that countries like Romania and Spain exported a lot via overland trucking within Europe. While Australia’s live sheep export volumes increased, the trade’s actual Free on Board value decreased from US$56.9 million in 2022, to US$49m in 2023. Australia went through a period of low pricing for sheep in 2023, which made Australia an “attractive” nation for exporters to source from. “This is basic economics; if a price is low, it will attract demand,” Mr Whitelaw said. However, as the live sheep export ban looms ahead, that growth is not expected to last. Episode Three founder and directer Matt Dalgleish said several different things could happen to Australia’s live sheep export volumes between now and the mid-2028. “There’s obviously a few different scenarios that could play out,” he said. “The exporters may decide to start to target alternative markets (in between now and 2028), because they know that Australia is going to be out of this game in three years’ time.” Mr Whitelaw proposed another possible scenario, in which Australia maintains export volumes as a result of competitive sheep prices. “Conversely, if the (sheep) prices are cheap in Australia, then they’ll (exporters) will buy from Australia, because at the end of the day, economics always wins,” he said. “If the price is extremely low, then they will buy from us. if it’s cheaper elsewhere, they will buy from elsewhere.”